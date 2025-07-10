Honkai Star Rail 3.4: For the Sun is Set to Die Trailblaze Mission explained

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 has introduced one of the game’s most emotional and thought-provoking Trailblaze Missions so far: For the Sun is Set to Die. The story of Amphoreus resumes as Phainon enters the Vortex of Genesis, preparing to complete the Flame Chase journey and trigger the beginning of Era Nova.

His goal is to submit the final Coreflame and bring the Era Nova to Amphoreus, which is the true purpose of the Flame-Chase journey. Before doing so, he arranges for the Trailblazer to leave Amphoreus safely, setting the stage for everything that follows in the mission.

Honkai Star Rail: Screwllum's projection and March 7th's Path Space

In the Honkai Star Rail mission, For the Sun is Set to Die, the Trailblazer meets up with Dan Heng, who’s standing before the Flame Reaver, who is frozen in place.

Both the Trailblazer and Dan Heng are about to leave when they meet Screwllum’s projection. He informs them about the true nature of Amphoreus, that it is a simulated world carried out by one of the Scepters of Rubert the 2nd.

Screwllum informing the Trailblazer and Dan Heng on the true nature of Amphoreus (Image via HoYoverse)

The Scepter's objective includes triggering the emergence of Irontomb, a Lord Ravager who directly challenges the ideals of the Path of Erudition. To prevent this from happening, someone must ensure that the calculations (Era Nova) aren't achieved and Irontomb is never born. Screwllum gives them a special device called the Chronocognitive Anchor.

Chronocognitive Anchor given by Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This anchor is designed to protect only one user's data structure from collapsing within Amphoreus. The Trailblazer chooses to witness the end of this journey and assist Phainon.

Before Screwllum’s projection is fully intercepted, he manages to share two key pieces of information: first, that Lygus is the one behind everything; and second, that Herta suspects March 7th is currently somewhere on Amphoreus.

Meanwhile, the point of view shifts to March 7th, who finds herself in a mysterious Path Space, a metaphysical realm in Honkai Star Rail where beings are gazed upon by an Aeon.

While thinking that it’s probably going to be Aha, the Aeon of Elation, March 7th is unexpectedly called a “Child of Remembrance” by the Voice of the Path.

March 7th is called "Child of Remembrance" by the Voice of the Path in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

While navigating the Path Space following the voice, March encounters projections of her friends, who urge her to walk through a glowing gate in front of her. However, a second voice repeatedly tries to stop her.

This second voice is revealed to be Cyrene, Phainon’s childhood friend, who has lived in this Path Space for ages. Cyrene warns March 7th, explaining that the gate in front of her opens into Amphoreus itself. She also states that those who have entered Amphoreus through this gate have never returned in all the time she has been here.

Projections of Memokeeper's Embodiment in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Suddenly, projections of NPCs called Memokeeper's Embodiment begin calling out to March 7th and Cyrene, referring to them as “Children of Remembrance.” They emphasize that their memories are vital to the Garden of Recollection.

It is a faction like many others in Honkai Star Rail’s universe that operates under the Aeon of Remembrance. This one is tasked with gathering significant memories on behalf of the Aeon for the birth of a new world.

Despite Cyrene’s warning, March 7th chooses to move forward in search of her friends, prioritizing her bond with them over fear.

Honkai Star Rail: Return to the Vortex of Genesis

The Trailblazer returns to the Vortex of Genesis in Honkai Star Rail, where Phainon and Lygus are present. Phainon voices suspicion about Lygus, an Antikytheran (android) who’s also the Theoros from the Council of Elders.

After the Trailblazer reveals that Lygus is behind everything, Phainon adds his suspicions. He points out how Lygus was somehow able to repair the Astral Express's carriage, despite claiming to be a native of Amphoreus.

Phainon demands Lygus on two conditions (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon agrees to move forward with Era Nova on two conditions from Lygus: confirmation that Anaxa’s vision for the New World will remain absolute in the next cycle, and a promise that the Trailblazer will be allowed to leave Amphoreus safely.

Lygus assures that Anaxa’s vision will come true, but he refuses the second request. He claims the Trailblazer is now too integral to Amphoreus, especially after inheriting the Coreflame of Time in this current cycle.

Lygus’ revelation: The truth behind Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail

Phainon is about to submit the final Coreflame, but time freezes. Lygus begins an exposition, explaining that Amphoreus is a simulation, an extrapolation created by one of the scepters of Rubert II. This scepter was also once a discarded neuron used by the Aeon of Erudition.

Lygus talking about the Scepter and the equation (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, Nous had once used this scepter to calculate the equation, “What is the prime mover of life?” However, due to either its failure to solve the equation or for reasons unknown, Nous eventually abandoned it.

It was later discovered by Lygus, who took it upon himself to continue solving the equation by drawing the gaze of the Aeon of Erudition. His goal was ultimately setting the stage for the birth of Irontomb, the Lord Ravager, who opposes the Path of Erudition.

To do this, he made sure every calculation or cycle ends in destruction to support this destruction equation for Irontomb’s emergence in Honkai Star Rail's universe.

The cycle before the Eternal Recurrence

The Trailblazer is sent back in time by Lygus. He wants the Trailblazer to experience the memories of Phainon in the cycle in which he was born. This is the last cycle before the birth of Irontomb, as it had almost finished its calculations.

Lygus showing the first memories of Phainon in the last cycle before Irontomb's birth (Image via HoYoverse)

In the quiet village of Aedis Elysiæ, a younger Phainon and Cyrene go about their lives in this cycle. Phainon, viewing the Trailblazer in this cycle as an unseen companion he calls “The Hero Within,” introduces us to Cyrene.

Though she acts unaware in Phainon’s presence, it’s evident she can sense that we’re there. Wanting to glimpse the future of both herself, Phainon, and Amphoreus, she decides to perform a divination using her oracle cards.

Their search leads them to a small village called the Membrance Maze, inhabited by fairy-like beings called the Mems, where they finally find the cards. There, they meet the chief of the Mems, and Cyrene begins her divination. The oracle cards she draws symbolize the Chrysos Heirs, those chosen to inherit the Coreflames, foreshadowing Phainon’s inevitable link to them in Honkai Star Rail.

Chief of the Mems talking about the arrival of a new fairy in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

An oracle card labeled “The Deliverer” is drawn and linked to Phainon, suggesting a pivotal role in the fate of Amphoreus. Suddenly, an earthquake strikes, and both Phainon and Cyrene rush to protect their town. The chief of Mems ominously notes that disaster (being the Black Tide) often accompanies the arrival of a new fairy.

As Phainon runs ahead, Cyrene pauses and turns to the Trailblazer. She quietly acknowledges our presence, revealing that she knows we’re from the future. With a solemn expression, she says she hopes our arrival means Amphoreus still has a chance to be saved.

Years later, in his journey, Phainon joins the Chrysos Heirs after being recruited by Aglaea. To test Phainon, she assigns him a task to mediate a conflict between Mydei, a prince of the Kremnoans, and the Okhemans, citizens of Okhema City in Honkai Star Rail.

Trinnon mentions the rules of the trial (Image via HoYoverse)

To avoid bloodshed, both parties agree to resolve the matter using the divine scale of Talanton, a Titan who governs law, alongside Trinnon, a demigod embodying the power of passage.

When the Trailblazer steps onto the scale, holding the Deliverer card, it immediately tips in Phainon’s favor. This simple act settles the conflict without the need for further confrontation in Honkai Star Rail.

The truth behind the Black Tide in Honkai Star Rail

Despite completing the Flame Chase journey and uniting the Coreflames, disaster still strikes in this cycle. The skies turn red, the Black Tide appears, and reality cracks like broken data.

Phainon and Cyrene begin to suspect that Amphoreus might be a constructed or simulated world. Still, they move forward and claim the Coreflame of Time from the titan Oronyx, heading to the Vortex of Genesis.

Phainon and Cyrene witness the Black Tide in the last cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

At the Vortex of Genesis, Lygus reveals that Phainon and Cyrene are not real humans but data constructs, where Phainon’s codename is Neikos496 and Cyrene’s is Philia093. Their existence, along with everything in Amphoreus, was created to fuel the birth of Irontomb. He explains how he managed to draw the gaze of the Aeon of Erudition to continue the scepter’s calculations.

The primary purpose of the Black Tide is to manifest the world's inevitable destruction. It's a deep learning program that reinforces the equation: all life will ultimately perish, regardless of the circumstances. This is an existential theme in philosophy that is explored throughout Honkai Star Rail.

Cyrene is planning to direct the gaze of the Aeon of Remembrance on Amphoreus (Image via HoYoverse)

Enraged, Phainon silences Lygus. Cyrene interprets Lygus’ words and realizes that Amphoreus is capable of drawing the gaze of any Aeon and offers a plan in response. She will sacrifice herself and her data as the bearer of the Coreflame of Time to direct the gaze of the Aeon of Remembrance on Amphoreus.

This will allow her to become the cycle’s reset point, looping time to delay Irontomb’s birth. Meanwhile, Phainon, whose real name is Khaslana, will inherit all the Coreflames in every cycle to prevent the arrival of Era Nova.

Khaslana deteriorates further with each cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

This marked the beginning of the 33 million cycles, also known as the Eternal Recurrence.

Khaslana began repeating his duty of collecting coreflames, gradually deteriorating with each cycle. Some cycles ended peacefully with the retrieval of Coreflames, while others required him to fight his fellow Chrysos Heirs to complete his goal.

Over time, Khaslana’s body and mind decayed, and he eventually became the skeletal figure known as the Flame Reaver.

Khaslana’s fate in Honkai Star Rail

Eventually, the Trailblazer and the current Phainon confront the Flame Reaver, who reveals himself to be Khaslana, the bearer of all Coreflames across 33 million cycles.

Khaslana was never opposed to the Flame Chase journey itself, but to the birth of Iron Tomb. Phainon removes the Reaver’s mask, revealing Khaslana’s broken body, physically and mentally shattered, yet determined to fulfill his mission.

Khaslana (Phainon from the cycle before the Eternal Recurrence) (Image via HoYoverse)

Khaslana asks Phainon to end his cycle by stabbing him with the ceremonial blade once held by Cyrene, allowing Phainon to inherit his memories and power. As Phainon does so, the Trailblazer is flung away, protected from the impact of the merging. This marks the end of the current cycle, and the Trailblazer is now chosen to be the true Deliverer.

Now fully transformed into Khaslana, Phainon prepares to confront Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction, whose gaze has lingered over Amphoreus’s inevitable destruction.

Phainon confronts Lygus in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Before departing, he confronts Lygus, mocking his inability to understand the human will, which surpasses all calculations and data. Lygus, a member of the Genius Society, can only watch in awe as the results of his experiment unfold.

Phainon is placed in the Warforge, a place where Lord Ravagers are forged under Nanook’s gaze. In this climactic moment in Honkai Star Rail's storytelling, he fights through Nanook’s forces with unmatched determination. Zephyro, another Lord Ravager, eventually intervenes.

Despite going all out, Khaslana only manages to leave a scratch on Nanook’s face before collapsing. His data is absorbed by Iron Tomb, bringing its birth to 99% completion.

A new cycle begins in Amphoreus

The Trailblazer is sent back in time to the new cycle in Honkai Star Rail. Mem, who had been accompanying the Trailblazer and carried Cyrene’s memories, vanishes after sacrificing itself to shield them.

The Trailblazer meeting Cyrene in the new cycle in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblaze Mission ends with Cyrene reappearing in the golden wheat fields. Her presence marks a calm and reflective conclusion to the long journey.

The book, As I’ve Written, which once chronicled the Chrysos Heirs’ journey, transforms into a digital database. This was originally written by the trailblazer and Mem, now a database containing Lygus' admin reports as well.

For the Sun is Set to Die stands out in Honkai Star Rail for its emotional complexity, philosophical depth, and narrative structure. With Khaslana’s cycle broken and the Trailblazer set to become the Deliverer, one question remains: Can Amphoreus finally break free in this new cycle?

