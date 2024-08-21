Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

When building Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail, understanding how his abilities work and what stats to aim for is essential. Since he is a brand-new unit, players might not be familiar with the stats he needs to have an impact on the battlefield. Moreover, since he is a support/debuffer treading on the Nihility Path, players need the correct Relic sets, Planar Ornament, and Light Cones to perfect their build.

This article takes a look at the best gears you can use on Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail to make sure he can assist his allies to the fullest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best Relic sets for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there are no Relic sets in Honkai Star Rail that are tailor-made for Jiaoqiu, you need to mix and match a few when building him. The Relic sets you can use on him are:

Two-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace + two-piece Prisoner in Deep Confinement

Two-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters + two-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Since Jiaoqiu is a support/debuffer unit, he needs the 6% SPD buff from the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic Set. You can farm for either of the Relic sets as both suit Jiaoqiu well.

Best Planar Ornament sets for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

Two-piece Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise

Two-piece Broken Keel

Since Jiaoqiu requires a hefty amount of Effect Hit Rate to inflict debuffs on enemies, the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise ornament set is one of the best that you can give to him.

If you have already achieved the perfect amount of Effect Hit Rate without the Planar Ornaments, Broken Keel is one of the best ornament sets you can use on Jiaoqiu. It boosts his Effect RES by a significant amount, helping him inflict debuffs without any interruptions.

Stats to prioritize when building Jiaoqiu

A Relic piece with decent stats (Image via HoYoverse)

To constantly inflict debuffs, Jiaoqiu needs a decent amount of Effect Hit Rate. Therefore, you should prioritize EHR and SPD simultaneously. The main and sub-stats you should be aiming for are:

Main stats

Body piece: Effect Hit Rate

Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: Fire DMG Boost/ATK

Planar Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Sub-stats

Effect Hit Rate

SPD

ATK%

HP (For tankiness)

When building Jiaoqiu, aim for 140-170% EHR (Effect Hit Rate) and 161 SPD.

Best Light Cones for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

Eyes of the Prey is a 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Light Cone for Jiaoqiu is his signature LC, Those Many Springs. It will be available along with his limited-time character banner.

Apart from his signature Light Cone, you can use any Nihility LC that Grants Effect Hit Rate to the wielder. These options are as follows:

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Eyes of the Prey

Void

Keep in mind that Void is a 3-star LC and is not recommended to players in the early stages of the game.

Team recommendations for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

Jiaoqiu's ultimate ability (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some team compositions that you can build with Jiaoqiu:

Jiaoqiu, Acheron, Pela, and Fu Xuan

Jiaoqiu, Kafka, Tingyun, and Gallagher

Jiaoqiu, Acheron, Silver Wolf, and Gallagher

Kafka, Jiaoqiu, Black Swan, and Huohuo

Ascension materials for Jiaoqiu

Raging Heart can be acquire from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Ire (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the materials you need to level up Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail to the maximum level are:

Raging Heart: 65x

Immortal Scionette: 56x

Immortal Aeroblossom: 71x

Immortal Lumintwig: 73x

Fiery Spirit: 18x

Starfire Essence: 69x

Heaven Incinerator: 139x

Tracks of Destiny: 8x

Regret of Infinite Ochema: 12x

