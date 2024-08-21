Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

When building Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail, understanding how his abilities work and what stats to aim for is essential. Since he is a brand-new unit, players might not be familiar with the stats he needs to have an impact on the battlefield. Moreover, since he is a support/debuffer treading on the Nihility Path, players need the correct Relic sets, Planar Ornament, and Light Cones to perfect their build.
This article takes a look at the best gears you can use on Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail to make sure he can assist his allies to the fullest.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.
Best Relic sets for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail
Since there are no Relic sets in Honkai Star Rail that are tailor-made for Jiaoqiu, you need to mix and match a few when building him. The Relic sets you can use on him are:
- Two-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace + two-piece Prisoner in Deep Confinement
- Two-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters + two-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace
Since Jiaoqiu is a support/debuffer unit, he needs the 6% SPD buff from the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic Set. You can farm for either of the Relic sets as both suit Jiaoqiu well.
Best Planar Ornament sets for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail
- Two-piece Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise
- Two-piece Broken Keel
Since Jiaoqiu requires a hefty amount of Effect Hit Rate to inflict debuffs on enemies, the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise ornament set is one of the best that you can give to him.
If you have already achieved the perfect amount of Effect Hit Rate without the Planar Ornaments, Broken Keel is one of the best ornament sets you can use on Jiaoqiu. It boosts his Effect RES by a significant amount, helping him inflict debuffs without any interruptions.
Stats to prioritize when building Jiaoqiu
To constantly inflict debuffs, Jiaoqiu needs a decent amount of Effect Hit Rate. Therefore, you should prioritize EHR and SPD simultaneously. The main and sub-stats you should be aiming for are:
Main stats
- Body piece: Effect Hit Rate
- Boots: SPD
- Planar Sphere: Fire DMG Boost/ATK
- Planar Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate
Sub-stats
- Effect Hit Rate
- SPD
- ATK%
- HP (For tankiness)
When building Jiaoqiu, aim for 140-170% EHR (Effect Hit Rate) and 161 SPD.
Best Light Cones for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail
The best Light Cone for Jiaoqiu is his signature LC, Those Many Springs. It will be available along with his limited-time character banner.
Apart from his signature Light Cone, you can use any Nihility LC that Grants Effect Hit Rate to the wielder. These options are as follows:
- Before the Tutorial Mission Starts
- Eyes of the Prey
- Void
Keep in mind that Void is a 3-star LC and is not recommended to players in the early stages of the game.
Team recommendations for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail
Here are some team compositions that you can build with Jiaoqiu:
- Jiaoqiu, Acheron, Pela, and Fu Xuan
- Jiaoqiu, Kafka, Tingyun, and Gallagher
- Jiaoqiu, Acheron, Silver Wolf, and Gallagher
- Kafka, Jiaoqiu, Black Swan, and Huohuo
Ascension materials for Jiaoqiu
All of the materials you need to level up Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail to the maximum level are:
- Raging Heart: 65x
- Immortal Scionette: 56x
- Immortal Aeroblossom: 71x
- Immortal Lumintwig: 73x
- Fiery Spirit: 18x
- Starfire Essence: 69x
- Heaven Incinerator: 139x
- Tracks of Destiny: 8x
- Regret of Infinite Ochema: 12x
Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!