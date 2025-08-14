Honkai Star Rail lore: Known history of the expanding universe

A rich and extensive history of legendary wars and the rise and fall of several civilizations can be found in Honkai Star Rail's constantly growing universe. In-game lore shows a far greater cosmic history, while the game's primary tale provides glimpses into its known past.

Every period has influenced and fostered the contemporary universe we know today in-game, from the early eras known as the Amber Eras, established by the IPC, to significant galactic wars like the Swarm Disaster and Mechanical Wars.

This known history timeline gives players an organised look at the periods and discoveries that shape Honkai Star Rail's universe by outlining significant occasions and changes in power up to the present.

Before the Amber Eras in Honkai Star Rail's timeline

Long before the Amber Eras were recorded, stars began to shine and release heat, giving birth to life. Species of all kinds, including humanity, had emerged from this process, while the Imaginary Tree grew from the Sea of Quanta. This event had created countless branches in time, each becoming worlds and civilizations in a parallel universe concept.

Concept of the Imaginary Tree from Honkai Impact 3rd universe (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Aeons to come were HooH (Equilibrium), Oroboros (Voracity), Ena (Order), and Long (Permanence), who had ascended during this time. Akivili, the Aeon of Trailblaze, had begun building star rails between worlds, establishing interstellar travel. The Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC) was later founded by Louis Fleming and Dongfang Qixing in Honkai Star Rail.

According to legends scripted in history so far, this era also saw the rise of Nous and Aha. They were an astral supercomputer and later became the Aeon of Erudition, while Aha became the Aeon of Elation.

Swarm Disaster and Post-Swarm Era in Honkai Star Rail

The Swarm Disaster began when Tayzzyronth (last of the Coleoptera of Lepismat) had ascended to Aeonhood as the Path of Propagation. Their endless self-replication spread the Swarm across the cosmos (Swarm Disaster), threatening two-thirds of life across all species.

Swarm Disaster art as an Occurrence in Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

Qlipoth (Preservation), Xipe (Harmony), and all the other Aeons then worked together to destroy Tayzzyronth. To prevent them from breeding again, the remnants were encased in their amber by Qlipoth.

The era following this in Honkai Star Rail (the post-Swarm period) would see an emergence of technological advancement (notably the Synesthesia Beacon). The Astral Express was now a lifeline between worlds and a bridge of the old galactic pact only because Akivilli had seen what needed to be done.

Primeval Imperium Era (Unknown period after post-Swarm)

The single emperor of the Primeval Imperium era ruled all that was on his planet for some indefinite years after the post-Swarm period. They made weapons illegal with the help of Aurumatons and Ingenia, and crime rates increased across the universe.

The Destiny Empire of the emperor fell when the Wingweavers, a Denizen race of Abundance from the world-tree Muldrasil, invaded. Intrigued by their elixirs, the emperor launched nine ships to quest for immortality, which became a prelude to interstellar expansion.

First Mechanical War and Borderstar Trade War in Honkai Star Rail

The Borderstar Trade War erupted from rivalry within the IPC between Korapao and Telora Farnsha. Amid corporate power struggles, Rubert I rose as leader of the Machine Empire, launching the Anti-Organic Equation to exterminate organic life.

Mechanical War illustration as an Occurrence in Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

Through the remaining galaxies, Rubert was reawakened and spread his equation, and the First Mechanical War was initiated. The Laurel Wreath Galaxy was one of the Civilizations that fell, and rebellions spread across the Xianzhou Alliance.

Later, the battle for market control in Honkai Star Rail took place, which became what is called the Borderstar Trade War. Farnsha emerged victorious and decided the final structuring and shape of the IPC.

Second Mechanical War in Honkai Star Rail

Almost immediately, war reigned again as a human sought to claim Rabert's legacy as Rubert II. It took many efforts by the IPC to investigate and verify that he had been an organic lifeform. With this conclusion, the war was over, albeit with bad blood all around the galaxy. This also marked the "Gloryblood Era," where trading with colonies throughout the galaxy was once again possible.

Interstellar Energy War

A new era of competition was ushered in by resource demands. Established energy power plants opposed the School of Interstellar Energy Resources' attempt to use Imaginary Energy during this time. Cost and technical obstacles caused ambitious projects, such as the Perpetual Motion Project, to fail. Energy control disputes worsened world-to-world divisions and brought instability.

Scholars’ Strife by the Intelligentsia Guild

The Scholars’ Strife began when Patavia discovered a recurring signal from Nous. This ultimately revealed some corruption in the allocation of Rubert's Scepters by the Intelligentsia Guild. Protests had erupted across the Guild and the universe, some members turning violent, even against each other.

Intelligentsia Guild illustration as an Occurrence in Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

This revelation crippled the Scepter system entirely as Nous’ thoughts leaked into the data. The era ended with Nous halting its cosmic calculations entirely and leaving the universe without one of its great guiding intelligences.

The Dreamchaser Era

The Astral Express of that era carried on its mission of linking far-off worlds while Penacony was being transformed into the renowned Planet of Festivities. Conductors and crew members of the Express transported passengers, cargo, and tales across the stars while political unrest and The Family's dominance moulded the Dreamscape.

Mikhail, one of the Nameless members in Penacony's history (Image via HoYoverse)

Granholm, one of its most dedicated navigators, became a beloved figure among the passengers and symbolized the train’s enduring spirit. Even as Penacony slowly fell into the Harmony’s influence, the Astral Express remained a beacon of freedom and kept linking realms beyond the Dreamscape. Granholm’s peaceful passing ultimately marked the end of an era, and the Astral Express gradually faded from public memory.

The Honkai Star Rail universe's past is characterized by invention, wars, and exploration. Civilizations struggled for existence, technology, stabilising worlds, and aeons altering the universe. The achievements and tragedies of each era have shaped the current era the Trailblazer is in. More of this expansive timeline, which links the game's current to a history spanning over trillions of years, will be revealed as Honkai Star Rail's plot progresses.

