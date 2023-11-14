Honkai Star Rail, Monster Hunter Now, and more nominated for Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Honkai Star Rail and Monster Hunter Now will be favorites to win at The Game Awards 2023 in the "Mobile Game of the Year" category. The two 2023 hits are among the five nominees for the prestigious award. Given the quality of all these titles, it will definitely be difficult to pick a winner.

On November 13, 2023, all the nominees for The Game Awards 2023 were officially announced. While only games released in 2023 have been considered, picking five names out of all of them must've been difficult.

All Mobile Game of the Year nominees at The Game Awards 2023

Here are the Mobile Game of the Year nominees at The Game Awards 2023:

Monster Hunter Now

Honkai Star Rail

Final Fantasy VII: Final Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Terra Nil

Terra Nil might be the biggest surprise on this list of nominees, considering the game's scale. However, unlike Honkai Star Rail or Monster Hunter Now, the title is an indie sensation that has become a raging hit among mobile and PC gamers. Hence, its nomination is justified.

Final Fantasy VII and Honkai Star Rail have reached a prestigious position in the world of video game IPs. However, HoYoverse's offering is expected to have more chances of winning between the two.

How to vote for Monster Hunter Now and Honkai Star Rail at The Game Awards 2023

Irrespective of which video game you want to win, it's important to vote. Your votes could become the ultimate difference between your favorite title winning and losing. Thankfully, the entire process is now live and relatively simple:

Go to the official website by clicking here https://thegameawards.com/nominees>

From the top banner, click on nominations.

Look for the Mobile Game of the Year awards.

You can now vote for your favorite candidate. However, you'll need to have a registered ID to do so. This can be done directly from the website itself.

The final results will be revealed on December 7, 2023, when The Game Awards 2023 will go live. Fans can catch all the action on YouTube and Twitch for free.