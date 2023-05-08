Honkai Star Rail Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! event - How to participate, rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail has a new social media event titled Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! available for players, offering an excellent opportunity to earn more Stellar Jades for free. There's an element of randomness regarding who can get the rewards. It involves taking pictures within the game and sharing it on social media. Given the ease of tasks and the rewards involved with them, players are advised to participate in the event.

Developers MiHoYo has been offering plenty of events since the title's successful launch. Some involve playing the game and completing certain tasks. This event will require you to show your in-game pursuits to the outside world and have a chance to earn free rewards in the process.

Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! event will require Honkai Star Rail players to use social media

The goal of the Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! event is to take snapshots of your explorations in Honkai Star Rail. You must complete a few more steps thereafter.

Hey, check this out! How did my photo turn out? Now that I have a camera, I can capture happy moments anytime, anywhere!

Take a picture of your favorite moments in the game and share it with the community for a chance to win awesome Stellar Jades.

Snap pictures with the help of your in-game camera.

Share the snaps using the in-game share function. You have to share the snaps only on the eligible social media platforms displayed within the game.

Ensure that your UID is visible in your post.

Add these two tags to your post: #HonkaiStarRail and #StarRailMoments.

Once you've completed the steps mentioned above, your participation in the Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! event is confirmed. However, you're not guaranteed to win the rewards, as MiHoYo will select 60 winners from all the social media posts.

If you win, you will receive 120 Stellar Jades for free to use in your Honkai Star Rail accounts. This resource has plenty of uses and can be utilized to open warps for new characters.



1. The list of winners will be announced within 10 working days after the event ends in the comments section below.

2. There are a total of 60 winners across all platforms. There is no amount of prizes set aside for each platform and region.

1. The list of winners will be announced within 10 working days after the event ends in the comments section below.

2. There are a total of 60 winners across all platforms. There is no amount of prizes set aside for each platform and region.

There are certain rules of the Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! event that you need to adhere to. These rules are related to the photos you share on social media.

No photos that violate the event's terms and conditions should be posted.

The tags shouldn't be used with any photos or promotional materials unrelated to Honkai Star Rail's in-game images.

You can participate multiple times, but rewards won't be stacked, and you can only one of them.

MiHoYo reserves the final right on any matter not covered by the terms and conditions of the Take Pictures, Wherever, Whenever! event.

Your social media posts must be available to the public to be adjudged as a winner.

The event in discussion is available from May 8 to May 12, 2023.

