Honkai Star Rail Yunli Light Cone guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs

Yunli has marched her way into the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 update, bringing in unique counter-hit mechanics and big damage to put The Xianzhou Loufu back on the map. She has chosen the Destruction Path to draw her power and imbued her abilities with the Physical element to wreak havoc on the enemies. Her Path choice also grants her access to some of the best Light Cones in the game.

This article discusses some of Yunli’s best LCs in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best 5-star Yunli Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) Dance at Sunset

Dance at Sunset (Image via HoYoverse)

To build Yunli to perfection, prioritize using her signature Light Cone, the Dance at Sunset over any other equipment. The LC is tailored to greatly increase her chances of getting attacked so that she can unleash her counter-hits more frequently. She also gains a hefty 36% CRIT DMG and a stack of Firedance after activating her Ultimate.

This Firedance stacks up to two times, increasing the DMG dealt by the wearer's follow-up attack by 36%. Since the majority of her damage comes from her counter-hits, she will be able to utilize the passive to the fullest extent.

2) On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via HoYoverse)

On the Fall of an Aeon is one of the best Light Cones to get from the Herta store in Honkai Star Rail. You can equip it on Yunli to benefit from an 8% attack boost, granted when she hits an enemy. This buff stacks up to four times, and the bonus stat increases with each subsequent refinement of the LC.

You should be able to easily refine by purchasing the Superimposer from the Herta Store. The Light Cone can further increase Yunli’s DMG by 12% if she inflicts a Weakness Break.

Best 4-star Yunli Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) A Secret Vow

A Secret Vow Lgiht Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Multiple characters from the Destruction Path use A Secret Vow Light Cone, and so does Yunli in Honkai Star Rail. The LC increases the wearer’s DMG by 20% and enables them to deal an extra 20% of damage to targets whose HP percentage is equal to or higher than the character’s current health.

Since Yunli will attract the majority of the incoming attacks, she will be able to trigger the bonus effect.

2) Under the Blue Sky

Under the Blue Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to the 4-star Light Cone category, Yunli has limited options. Consider picking up Under the Blue Sky to build her, as it provides a 15% attack boost. Defeating an enemy will further increase her CRIT Rate by 12% for three turns.

Since Yunli deals a ton of damage on her follow-up attack and can hit multiple targets at the same time, you should be able to trigger the second effect from the passive to gain some valuable CRIT Stats.

Also read: HSR 2.4 Stellar Jades count

Best 3-star Yunli Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Shattered Home (Image via HoYoverse)

The 3-star Light Cones aren’t recommended for late-game Yunli builds. However, newcomers might not have access to the premium counterparts. In that case, they can consider using the Shattered Home, as it boosts damage by 20% against enemies whose HP percentage is greater than 50%.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

