Honor of Kings guide: How to create and join tournaments in HOK Club

Since its release, Honor of Kings (HoK) has turned into a global sensation, captivating millions of players with its engaging gameplay. Developer TiMi Studio Group is working round the clock to keep up with player expectations and boost the competitive spirit of the game.

One of the most interesting features introduced to enhance players’ experience in Honor of Kings is the tournament tool, accessible via the HoK Club. This guide walks you through the process of creating and joining tournaments in the game.

Honor of Kings tournament tool overview

The tournament tool is designed to simplify the process of organizing and participating in Honor of Kings tournaments. Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer, this tool allows you to engage with the community and showcase your skills.

Creating a tournament by using the HoK Club

You can create their own tournaments or join existing ones in HoK, making it easier to find matches that suit their level of expertise.

Follow the steps below to create a tournament in the HoK Club:

Launch Honor of Kings on your phone and head to the HoK club section by clicking on a banner on the home screen. Alternatively, you can head to this link. Find the tournament tool option in the menu. Fill in the necessary details, including the tournament name, format (single elimination, double elimination, etc.), date, and time. You can also specify the number of participants and any entry requirements. Once your tournament is set up, you can invite friends or share the tournament link within the community to attract participants.

Joining a tournament via the HoK Club

Click on the join now button to head to the HoK Club (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is how you can join a tournament in HoK:

After entering the HoK club, you will find the tournament tool. You will also find a list of upcoming tournaments. You can filter these by date, format, or skill level. Click on a tournament that interests you to view its details, including rules, prize pools, and participant requirements. If you meet the criteria, simply click on the registration button to secure your spot.

Participating in tournaments not only enhances your gameplay experience but also allows you to earn various rewards. Completing tournament missions can yield various in-game items, currency, and even exclusive skins, making the competitive aspect of HoK more rewarding.

Overall, the tournament tool in the HoK Club opens up a world of competitive opportunities for players. Dive in, challenge your skills, and enjoy the thrill of competition in the game.

