Honor of Kings Server Update August 22, 2024: Hero adjustments, new events, and more

Level Infinite has announced another Honor of Kings Server Update on August 22, 2024, only two days after launching Ziya, the new mage in the game. This server update is a non-interrupting update that started rolling out on August 21 from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM (UTC +0). Per the blog post published on the official website, the update will be 3MB in size.

This article will list all the changes arriving in the game with the Honor of Kings Server Update on August 22, 2024.

What's new in the Honor of Kings Server Update of August 22, 2024?

Per the official blog post, the Honor of Kings Server Update August 22, 2024, will put the Manga Sorceress Xiao Qiao skin on sale for a limited time from August 23 to September 12. Players who take part in the Sorceress Shop event can get the skin. The Sorceress Pass event rerun will also begin on August 23 and end on September 5.

It also brings plenty of Hero adjustments, and other fixes this article will talk about now.

All Hero adjustments in Honor of Kings Server Update of August 22, 2024

Butterfly (buff)

Butterfly is getting a buff in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Ultimate - Death Dealer:

Mark Duration:

Before: 3s

Now: 4s

Lu Bu (buff)

Passive - Bloodthirsty Ancestry:

While enhanced, Health restored after hitting heroes with Skill 1:

Before: (+50% extra Physical Attack) (+5% lost Health)

Now: 100–200 (+4% extra Health)

Health restored upon hitting heroes with Basic Attack while enhanced:

Before: (+25% extra Physical Attack) (+1% lost Health)

Now: 50–100 (+2% extra Health)

Skill 2 - Souleater:

New Effect:

Deals 100 (+20 per skill level) (+40% extra Physical Attack) physical damage to the target.

Shield Effect:

Before: 200 (+50 per skill level) (+150% extra Physical Attack)

Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+10% extra Health)

Skill 3 - Tremble, Mortals:

Base Damage:

Before: 550 (+250 per skill level) (+300% extra Physical Attack)

Now: 550 (+275 per skill level) (+280% extra Physical Attack)

Contact Damage:

Before: 150 (+50 per skill level) (+87% extra Physical Attack)

Now: 150 (+75 per skill level) (+75% extra Physical Attack)

Lu Bu's Health restoration after enemies enter the field:

Before: (+50% extra Physical Attack) (+5% Health lost)

Now: 100 (+50 per skill level) (+4% extra Health)

Dharma (buff)

Skill 1 - Formlessness Mantra:

Dharma will receive buffs to his first and ultimate skills (Image via Level Infinite)

Stock Time:

Before: 10s (-0.4s per skill level)

Now: 9s (-0.4s per skill level)

Skill 3 - Truth Mantra:

Cooldown:

Before: 50s (-5s per skill level)

Now: 40s (-5s per skill level)

Zhou Yu (buff)

Skill 2 - Scorching Bolt:

Skill Stock Time:

Before: 8.5s

Now: 9s (-0.4s per skill level)

Fire Domain's Damage Over Time:

Before: 100 (+20 per skill level) (+25% Magical Attack)

After: 100 (+20 per skill level) (+30% Magical Attack)

Continuous Health Recovery in Fire Domain:

Before: 40 (+2 per skill level) (+7% Magical Attack)

Now: 35 (+7 per skill level) (+7% Magical Attack) (+2% extra Health)

Kaizer (adjustments)

Kaizer will receive a huge update in this Honor of Kings Server Update (Image via Level Infinite)

Base Stats:

Base Movement Speed:

Before: 390

Now: 385

Skill 1 - Vortex Brand:

Base Damage:

Before: 280 (+56 per skill level) (+55% extra Physical Attack)

Now: 260 (+52 per skill level) (+65% extra Physical Attack)

Continuous Health Recovery:

Before: 350 (+70 per skill level) (+7% extra Health)

After: 350 (+70 per skill level) (+5% extra Health)

Skill 2 - Blade Tempest:

Slash Damage:

Before: 130 (+26 per skill level) (+30% extra Physical Attack)

Now: 120 (+24 per skill level) (+40% extra Physical Attack)

Enhanced Basic Attack's Extra Damage:

Before: 130 (+26 per skill level) (+20% extra Physical Attack)

Now: 120 (+24 per skill level) (+25% extra Physical Attack)

Ming (nerf)

Ming is getting nerfed in this update (Image via Level Infinite)

Base Stats:

Base Movement Speed:

Before: 370

Now: 365

Passive - Good Omens:

Enhanced Basic Attack's Health Recovery:

Before: 210 (+15 per hero level) (+6% extra Health)

Now: 210 (+15 per hero level) (+40% Magical Attack)

Skill 1 - Time - Carefree:

Stat Bonus to Allied Heroes:

Before: 20 (+4 per skill level) (+10% Magical Attack) Physical Attack and 50 (+10 per skill level) (+20% Magical Attack) Magical Attack

After: 20 (+4 per skill level) (+10% Magical Attack) main attack stat (every main attack stat = 1 Physical Attack or 2 Magical Attack)

Attack Speed Bonus to Allied Heroes:

Before: 20%

Now: 10% (+2% per hero level)

Passive Movement Speed Bonus

Before: 12%

Now: 7.5% (+1.5% per skill level)

Skill 2 - Mastery - Glide:

Reduction to the target's Physical and Magical Defense:

Before: 15% (+3% per hero level)

Now: 10% (+2% per hero level)

Garo (nerf)

Passive - The Bow of Erudit:

Extra Damage to Targets' Shields:

Before: 100%

Now: 50%

Angela (nerf)

Angela will also receive certain nerfs in this update (Image via Level Infinite)

Ultimate - Blazing Brilliance:

Cooldown:

Before: 20s

Now: 25s (-2.5s per skill level)

Heino (nerf)

Skill 1 - Scepter of Fate:

Base Damage:

Before: 400 (+80 per skill level) (+60% Magical Attack)

After: 400 (+80 per skill level) (+55% Magical Attack)

Ultimate - Fate Rewind:

Damage Reduction:

Before: 15% (+7.5% per skill level)

Now: 10% (+5% per skill level)

All Equipment adjustments in Honor of Kings Server Update of August 22, 2024

Energy Core:

Passive - Conflagration's burn distance:

Before: 300

Now: 400

Passive - Conflagration's burn damage:

Before: 35–70 (+3% extra Health)

Now: 24–48 (+3% extra Health)

Blazing Cape

Passive - Conflagration's burn damage:

Before: 35–70 (+3% extra Health)

Now: 32–64 (+3% extra Health)

Price:

Before: 2000

Now: 1980

New game mode and all new events arriving in the Honor of Kings Server Update of August 22, 2024

The Honor of Kings Server Update of August 22, 2024, announced the Hook or Crook game mode's arrival. Two teams fight from two narrow ledges, situated on either side of a ravine. Players throw hooks that will fly through the air and pull the enemies to their deathbeds. The first team to kill the enemies 30 times will be victorious.

Hook or Crook is the new game mode in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

The Hook or Crook event will be available from August 23 at 00:00:00 and will last until September 5 at 23:59:59 (UTC+0). Below are some of the events arriving with this Honor of Kings Server Update of August 22, 2024.

Weekly Hero Picks

What : Use Nezha or Yang Jian in matches to claim gifts!

: Use Nezha or Yang Jian in matches to claim gifts! When: August 27 to September 2, 2024

Weekly Hero Picks

What : Use Liu Bang or Liang in matches to claim gifts!

: Use Liu Bang or Liang in matches to claim gifts! When: September 3 to September 9, 2024

Hook or Crook

What : Play Hook or Crook to earn rewards!

: Play Hook or Crook to earn rewards! When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Breaking News! Burning AFO

What : Participate in Match Missions to help restore order and get the latest stickers and avatar frames for free.

: Participate in Match Missions to help restore order and get the latest stickers and avatar frames for free. When: August 23 to September 3, 2024

Sign in for Skins

What : Sign in for a total of 13 days during the event to get a free skin.

: Sign in for a total of 13 days during the event to get a free skin. When: August 26 to September 11, 2024

Manga Sorceress Xiao Qiao Available for a Limited Time

When : August 23 to September 12, 2024 (UTC+0)

: August 23 to September 12, 2024 (UTC+0) Event Details : The FLAWLESS Xiao Qiao skin is now on sale for a limited time. Take part in the Sorceress Shop event to obtain. Don't miss out!

: The FLAWLESS Xiao Qiao skin is now on sale for a limited time. Take part in the Sorceress Shop event to obtain. Don't miss out! Where: Event Center

Sorceress Pass

When : August 23 to September 5, 2024 (UTC+0)

: August 23 to September 5, 2024 (UTC+0) Event Details : During the event, players can log in daily to claim rewards. In addition, you can purchase to unlock advanced rewards. After unlocking, you can receive a large number of Sorceress Wish Coins and other great rewards. You can use the Sorceress Wish Coins to make Wishes in the Sorceress Shop and have a chance to get the Manga Sorceress Xiao Qiao skin.

: During the event, players can log in daily to claim rewards. In addition, you can purchase to unlock advanced rewards. After unlocking, you can receive a large number of Sorceress Wish Coins and other great rewards. You can use the Sorceress Wish Coins to make Wishes in the Sorceress Shop and have a chance to get the Manga Sorceress Xiao Qiao skin. Where: Event Center

Total Purchases Event

When : August 23 to 27, 2024 (UTC+0)

: August 23 to 27, 2024 (UTC+0) What : During the event, purchase the specified number of Tokens to get Sorceress Wish Coins, Honor Points, Premium Skin Fragments, Skin Draw Vouchers, Avatar Frame Selection Packs, and more!

: During the event, purchase the specified number of Tokens to get Sorceress Wish Coins, Honor Points, Premium Skin Fragments, Skin Draw Vouchers, Avatar Frame Selection Packs, and more! Where: Event Center

Hero Special Offers

When : August 22 to August 28, 2024 (UTC+0)

: August 22 to August 28, 2024 (UTC+0) What : Some heroes will now be available at a discount. Purchase for half the Starstones or Tokens. Discounted heroes include Xiao Qiao, Luban No.7, Nezha, and Diaochan.

: Some heroes will now be available at a discount. Purchase for half the Starstones or Tokens. Discounted heroes include Xiao Qiao, Luban No.7, Nezha, and Diaochan. Where: Shop -> Heroes

