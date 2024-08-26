Honor of Kings sign-in event: Schedule and free rewards explored

Honor of Kings, a popular MOBA mobile game known for its engaging gameplay and dynamic heroes, consistently offers fresh content and special events to keep gamers entertained. It has introduced a new sign-in event offering players an exciting opportunity to claim one of three free skins. All they need to do is sign in for the required number of days to receive their chosen skin from the promotion.

Honor of Kings sign-in event details explored

The Honor of Kings sign-in event will run from August 26 to September 11, 2024, allowing players to earn one of the three exclusive skins listed below for free:

Arabian Nights Liang Daughter of the Nile Nuwa Elegant Dancer Diaochan

How to participate in the Honor of Kings sign-in event

Follow the steps listed below to take part in the Honor of Kings sign-in event:

Step 1 : To take part in the event, simply log in to Honor of Kings each day from August 26 to September 11, 2024. Ensure you sign in for a total of 10 days during this period.

: To take part in the event, simply log in to Honor of Kings each day from August 26 to September 11, 2024. Ensure you sign in for a total of 10 days during this period. Step 2 : After completing the 10-day sign-in requirement, you will be eligible to choose one free skin from the following options: Arabian Nights Liang, Daughter of the Nile Nuwa, or Elegant Dancer Diaochan.

: After completing the 10-day sign-in requirement, you will be eligible to choose one free skin from the following options: Arabian Nights Liang, Daughter of the Nile Nuwa, or Elegant Dancer Diaochan. Step 3: Once you've selected your preferred skin, it will be added to your inventory, allowing you to enjoy a fresh new look for your hero.

Honor of Kings sign-in event's skins explored

Arabian Nights Liang: This skin dresses Liang in beautiful Arabian-themed clothes with a fancy headdress. It gives her a magical and exotic look inspired by desert nights.

Daughter of the Nile Nuwa: This skin turns Nuwa into an ancient Egyptian queen with golden clothes and a regal headpiece. It makes her look like royalty from the time of the pharaohs.

Elegant Dancer Diaochan: This skin shows Diaochan in a graceful dance outfit with flowing, colorful fabric. It highlights her elegance and adds a touch of charm to her appearance.

The Honor of Kings sign-in event is a great opportunity for players to get one of the skins from Arabian Nights Liang, Daughter of the Nile Nuwa, and Elegant Dancer Diaochan by simply logging in from August 26 to September 11, 2024.

