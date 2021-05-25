Horizon Forbidden West to get gameplay reveal ahead of E3 2021

Horizon Forbidden West, the much-anticipated sequel to 2017's smash hit Horizon Zero Dawn, is finally set for a complete gameplay reveal on May 27th as part of Sony's "State of Play" series.

The gameplay reveal coming before E3 2021 was a little surprising as fans expected Sony to make a big splash with Horizon Forbidden West at the event. The move, however, could be an indicator that E3 has even more details regarding Horizon Forbidden West than previously anticipated.

Horizon Forbidden West to get 14-minute gameplay reveal on May 27th

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands.



On May 27th, Horizon Forbidden West will be getting 14 whole minutes of gameplay showcased at 2 PM Pacific Time / 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST. Sony's State of Play is their video program, showcasing all the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation.

As a former PlayStation exclusive and current first-party title, the Horizon franchise is the ideal candidate to showcase ahead of release for Sony.

The last time fans heard of Horizon Forbidden West was during the PS5 showcase that went down in mid-2020. Targeted for a 2021 release, the title seems to be on track as gameplay reveals are traditionally indicative of the game being in relatively stable condition.

Guerilla Games' Director Mathijs de Jonge had the following details to share about the reveal:

During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5. This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store. Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions.

No official release date for Horizon Forbidden West has been confirmed as of yet.

