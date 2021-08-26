Horizon Forbidden West release date delayed to 2022

The actual release date of Horizon Forbidden West has been officially announced at Gamescom and it is February 18, 2022. The sequel Horizon title was initially slated for a 2021 release.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 18 February 2022! Pre-orders will begin next week, on 2 September. Are you ready to continue Aloy's journey?https://t.co/aMD8LIWbf8 #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/bRP3kToGji — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 25, 2021

However, there were rumors recently about Horizon Forbidden West’s release being pushed to 2022. The announcement by Mathijs De Jonge, the Game Director of Horizon Forbidden West at Guerilla Games, essentially confirmed those rumors.

Aloy’s next journey in Horizon Forbidden West is highly anticipated by fans worldwide, and it is one of the most anticipated PlayStation titles.

Horizon Forbidden West release date is set to be February 18, 2022

The PlayStation exclusive title is a long-awaited sequel of Horizon Zero Dawn and this time in Forbidden West, players will be taking the role of Aloy once again in her journey to stop the “Blight” which is claiming countless lives in the post-apocalyptic world.

Horizon Forbidden West is being developed for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The PS5 version of the game features some exclusive eye candy and a departure from loading screens.

The breath-taking graphics of the game became a talking point amongst fans after the gameplay trailer of Horizon Forbidden West was revealed at State of Play on May 27, 2021.

Fans were excited by the free traversal with its grappling hook and shield wing, underwater gameplay and improved combat.

Regarding the story of Forbidden West, Guerrilla shared a short synopsis for Horizon Forbidden West in a Playstation blog article:

“Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.”

Regarding the new tools at Aloy’s disposal in Horizon Forbidden West, Ben McCaw, the narrative director at Guerilla Games, wrote:

“The Pullcaster speeds up climbing, getting her quickly out of trouble; the Shieldwing allows her to safely descend from great heights (or surprise enemies from above); and with the Diving Mask, a whole new underwater world is open for exploration. Not to mention big upgrades to her Focus, which now shows areas that allow free-climbing and gives her the ability to override more machines for mounts or combat.”

