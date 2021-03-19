Horizon Zero Dawn and 9 other games available for free without PS Plus Membership

PlayStation fans are in for a treat as 10 games, including Horizon Zero Dawn, will be available for free on the PS4 and the PS5.

The PS4 has been an unbelievably successful console generation for Sony, with multiple bona fide superhits. The PS4 solidified its dominance over the console industry as it became home to some solid single-player experiences, both indie and AAA.

The PS4 library of games is absolutely stacked. Considering that 99% of its games will run on the PS5 as well, fans couldn't be happier.

Sony has now announced that players will be able to download 10 excellent games for free. While fans might have assumed that a PS Plus subscription would be required to do so, the good news is that no such subscription is needed.

10 games available for free on the PS4 and the PS5 without PS Plus Membership

The PS4 is home to some of the most critically acclaimed indie titles of the past decade, some of which players can now play for free.

From March 25th onwards, players will be able to download the following games:

The Witness

Abzu

Enter The Gungeon

Thumper

Rez Infinite

Paper Beast

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

This is a great opportunity for indie titles like Thumper and The Witness to find audiences that might gain a new appreciation for indie games. Enter The Gungeon also stands out from the collection of indie titles as an excruciatingly difficult but hilariously charming title.

#PlayAtHome update! PlayStation is offering 10 free games to download this spring, including PS4 indie gems, PS VR games, and Horizon Zero Dawn.



Full details and timeline: https://t.co/Fb5tPXeKPO pic.twitter.com/r5G5vUti72 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2021

Apart from the aforementioned indie titles, players will be able to download Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn for free for a limited time. The game recently saw a re-release on PC after having been a PS4 exclusive since its release.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an excellent open-world action-adventure game that combines exploration, stealth and melee into one cohesive and exciting experience. Perhaps, this will serve as a great way to introduce more fans to the world of Horizon before the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.