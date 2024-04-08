Hound Master in Darkest Dungeon: Stats, skills, and value analyzed

Hound Master in Darkest Dungeon is one of the best options among the support classes. He utilizes his trusty hound to perform powerful attacks and buff allies. The general strategy for using this hero is to place him in the back lines to support the teammates as well as inflict crowd control debuffs on the enemies.

Hound Master is only available in the game's original version. Although the hero is very popular among the community, Hound Master is currently unavailable in Darkest Dungeon II. In this article, we have compiled the stats, skills, story, and strategies of the hero and will present reasons why the Hound Master could be a great addition to the sequel.

The story of Hound Master in Darkest Dungeon

The WolfHound and its Master (Image via Red Hook Studios)

According to the official in-game lore, Hound Master was a man of law. But despite his external toughness and background, he is surprisingly compassionate. There is not much information offered in the game about the past of the Hound Master, and why he left the life of a lawman. It is heavily implied that he is extremely close to his Wolfhound and they rely on each other in fights and life.

This dynamic duo lurks in the back lines of the party and provides constant support. Hound Masters’ skills are extremely effective in bestowing debuffs like bleeds and stuns on the enemy. The Woldhound can also help the allies relieve their stress and stay on guard while the teammates take rest.

Stats and skills of Hound Master in Darkest Dungeon

Stats of Hound Master:

RESOLVE 1 2 3 4 5 MAX HP 21 25 29 33 37 DODGE 10 15 20 25 30 PROT 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% SPD 5 5 6 6 7 ACC MOD +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 CRIT 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% DMG 4-7 5-8 6-10 6-11 7-13

Attack Skills:

Hound's Rush Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Ranged +0% 85 5% Bleed (100% base) 1 pts/rd for 3 rds +15% DMG vs Beast +60% DMG vs Marked

Hound's Harry Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Ranged -75% 85 -5% Bleed (110% base) 1 pts/rd for 3 rds



Target Whistle Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Ranged -100% 100

Mark Target (3 rds) -20% PROT (130% base, 4 rds)

Support Skills:

Cry Havoc Effect Stress -2 (66% base)

Guard Dog Effect Self Guard Ally (2 rds) +10 DODGE (3 rds)

Lick Wounds Target Heal Effect Self 4



Blackjack Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Melee -65% 95 5% Stun (110% base)

Camping Skills:

Hound's Watch Time Cost Target Description 4 Self -20% Chance Party Surprised (4 Battles) +20% Chance Monsters Surprised (4 Battles) Prevents nighttime ambush Therapy Dog Time Cost Target Description 3 All Companions -10 Stress -10% Stress (4 Battles) Man's Best Friend Time Cost Target Description 2 Self -20 Stress Release the Hound Time Cost Target Description 4 Self +30% Scouting Chance (4 Battles)

Strategy for using the Hound Master in Darkest Dungeon

The Hound Master ready for combat (Image via Red Hook Studios)

The basic strategy for using the Hound Master in Darkest Dungeon is to place him in the last or the second-to-last position in the party's composition. Start combat by using his stun or bleed skills. Use his stress reduction and other support skills when needed.

Skills like Blackjack and Hound's Harry are this hero's bread and butter. The Blackjack can stun enemies while Hound's Harry is great for making the enemies bleed. It is a good strategy to start the combat with Blackjack to stun a group of enemies then use Hound's Harry to make them bleed for easy removal.

Another reason for having the Hound Master in the party is the Camp skills. While in camp, the Hound Master can use the Wolfhound to reduce the stress levels of the party members, or he can also use the Hound to scout the road ahead while the party stays safe in the camp.