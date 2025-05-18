House Flipper 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Released in 2023, House Flipper 2 is a wonderful building simulation title on PC and all latest-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game also features an exciting list of trophies and achievements that you can collect. There are 36 trophies in the game, further divided into categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Below are all the trophies available in House Flipper 2, alongside the in-game description on how to collect them.

All trophies featured in House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 features both single-player and multiplayer modes (Image via Frozen District)

Platinum Trophy:

World’s Best Flipper - Unlock all trophies

Gold Trophies:

With great power… - Unlock all perks.

Unlock all perks. They come and they go - Sell 5 houses.

Sell 5 houses. Millionaire - Earn your first 1,000,000.

Earn your first 1,000,000. Money sink - Spend your first 1,000,000.

Spend your first 1,000,000. You did it! - And that’s the whole story.

Silver Trophies:

Business is booming - House flipping at its finest.

House flipping at its finest. Pinnacove Suburbs - No job in the suburbs can be left unfinished.

No job in the suburbs can be left unfinished. Crayfish Coast - Everything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs!

Everything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs! Coralroot Forest - A job can’t hide even in the deepest forest.

A job can’t hide even in the deepest forest. That was a lot - No stain can hide from you.

No stain can hide from you. Charming talker - It’s good to know who you work for.

It’s good to know who you work for. Change of mind - This color looked better in the store.

This color looked better in the store. Marathon runner - Cover a distance of 42 km.

Cover a distance of 42 km. Tinkerer - You really love assembling items, don’t you?

Bronze Trophies:

I’m an architect - Building from the ground up is so much fun.

Building from the ground up is so much fun. Change of environment - Why sell a house when you can move in?

Why sell a house when you can move in? Deja vu - This job looks very familiar.

This job looks very familiar. Hello? - Catch up with an old friend.

Catch up with an old friend. Full control - Connect 20 items to 1 switch and turn it on.

Connect 20 items to 1 switch and turn it on. I’m grateful - Find Reva’s lost journal.

Find Reva’s lost journal. Don’t try this at home - Spray an electrical outlet while cleaning.

Spray an electrical outlet while cleaning. Custom PC coding - Put a laptop in the fridge.

Put a laptop in the fridge. Fully prepared - Unlock all tools in Story Mode.

Unlock all tools in Story Mode. The Fast and the Cleanest - Finish a job in less than 5 minutes.

Finish a job in less than 5 minutes. It ain’t that easy - Someone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure.

Someone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure. Work smart, not hard - Who said an outdoor bin has to be outside?

Who said an outdoor bin has to be outside? Trick shot - Throw a trash bag into a bin 3 times in a row.

Throw a trash bag into a bin 3 times in a row. House hoarder - I keep them out of sentiment.

I keep them out of sentiment. The tables have turned - Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean.

Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean. Bullseye - Throw a trash bag into a bin from 10 m.

Throw a trash bag into a bin from 10 m. An instructed - Assemble 1 item.

Assemble 1 item. First steps - It’s just the beginning.

It’s just the beginning. Full house - How many Bessies are there?

How many Bessies are there? Mount Everest - Cover a distance of 8848 m with a paint roller.

Cover a distance of 8848 m with a paint roller. Everything matches - Use the Flipper tool to copy and paste the item style 5 times.

For more House Flipper 2 guides, stay tuned.

