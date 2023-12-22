5 easy steps to renovating a home in House Flipper 2

One of the core gameplay mechanics of House Flipper 2 is to renovate a home in a way that you are able to raise its market price and then sell it at a higher value. However, there are certain steps that you need to abide by to make the renovating process as smooth as possible. There is a process to going about renovating property in the game, but the title does not exactly hold the players’ hands when teaching them about some of the best practices.

Today’s House Flipper 2 guide will go over some easy steps, tips, and tricks to keep in mind to have an easier time renovating homes in the sim and maximize your profits.

Best ways to renovate a home in House Flipper 2

Start with cleaning the place (Image via House Flipper)

Here are some easy steps to follow when renovating living spaces in House Flipper 2:

Step 1: Always start with the cleaning

When starting with a new house, don’t immediately opt to replace the furniture, but rather spend some time cleaning the place up, especially if it's completely trashed. Remove unwanted items and clean up the house before you progress into fixing places and renovating the home.

Step 2: Repair, don’t replace

Repairing stuff around the new home (like walls, furniture, and pipes) will save you a lot of money compared to buying new stuff to replace them. Additionally, broken things around the house will not only cause more damage later on but significantly impact the value you are looking to sell the place at.

Step 3: Pick the right furniture

The next step after the repair will be to tackle the furnishings. Look for furniture that matches the rest of the decor and what you have envisioned for the place. Also, keep an eye on your budget as you do not want to be overspending on furnishings.

Get the right Furnishings (Image via House Flipper)

Step 4: Match the decor to the furnishings

After you are done with the furnishings, you need to redecorate the place to match the furnishings that you have purchased. Paint the walls or change the doors to fit the furnishings and materialize the vision that you have for the space.

Step 5: Tackle one room at a time

Don’t start renovating all the rooms at once. Helping a house achieve its peak condition takes time, and sometimes even hours in House Flipper 2, so make sure you tackle one room at a time instead of going for all the living spaces at once.