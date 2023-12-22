Can you get or assemble Carpets and Curtains in House Flipper 2?

In House Flipper 2, you can renovate a living space in whichever way you want. This is why it's not surprising that there are many players looking to get their hands on Carpets and Curtains to spruce things up a bit. However, many can’t seem to find either in the game.

There are also no options to assemble these two, and it’s leaving a lot of players in a fix, making them wonder if they can get Carpets and Curtains in the sim at all.

Is it possible to get Carpets and Curtains in House Flipper 2?

Expand Tweet

Currently, there is no way to get or assemble Carpets or Curtains in House Flipper 2. These features are not presently available in the game, so if you are looking to add a bit more funk to the living area you are renovating, you might have to wait for a future patch (if the developers decide to add them to the title eventually).

Do keep in mind that carpets and rugs are not the same in the game. The latter is readily available ever since the sim’s official release a couple of days ago.

Will House Flipper 2 add Carpets and Curtains?

If the player demands are high enough, it’s more than likely that the developers at Frozen District will look to add these two items as stuff that you can either buy or assemble in a future update.

Expand Tweet

Curtains are something that many players will be looking to use to decorate their houses when flipping them and making them available for sale. While Carpets may not have the same demand (as rugs are already available), it’s likely that curtains could be the next set of items to make their way to the sim.