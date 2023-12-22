House Flipper 2 Trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

As you make your way through House Flipper 2 as a builder, you will be able to unlock various trophies after obtaining certain achievements. The sim allows you to journey as a realtor. The very act of renovating and selling off a house will let you get your hands on a lot of achievements, some of which are not that easily obtainable.

There are a total of 36 trophies in House Flipper 2. This article lists all of them and how you can achieve them while making your way through the sim.

All trophies in House Flipper 2

Here is the House Flipper 2 trophy list:

First steps

It’s just the beginning.

Trick shot

Throw a trash bag into a bin three times in a row.

Hello?

Catch up with an old friend.

It ain’t that easy

Someone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure.

As instructed

Assemble one item.

Charming talker

It’s good to know who you work for.

Fully prepared

Unlock all tools in Story Mode.

Work smart, not hard

Who said an outdoor bin has to be outside?

Everything matches

Use the Flipper tool to copy and paste the item style five times.

Business is booming

House flipping at its finest.

Pinnacove Suburbs

No job in the suburbs can be left unfinished.

House hoarder

I keep them out of sentiment.

You did it!

And that’s the whole story.

Change of mind

This color looked better in the store.

Coralroot Forest

A job can’t hide even in the deepest forest.

Crayfish Coast

Everything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs!

Change of environment

Why sell a house when you can move in?

That was a lot

No stain can hide from you.

I’m grateful

Find Reva’s lost journal.

Millionaire

Earn your first 1,000,000.

Money sink

Spend your first 1,000,000.

I’m an architect!

Building from the ground up is so much fun.

Don’t try this at home!

Spray an electrical outlet while cleaning.

Déjà vu

This job looks very familiar…

Custom PC cooling

Put a laptop in the fridge.

Tinkerer

You really love assembling items, don’t you?

They come and they go

Sell five houses.

The Fast and the Cleanest

Finish a job in less than five minutes.

Marathon runner

Cover a distance of 42 km.

Bullseye

Throw a trash bag into a bin from 10 m.

Full control

Connect 20 items to one switch and turn it on.

The tables have turned

Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean.

With great power…

Unlock all perks.

Full house

How many Bessies are there?

Mount Everest

Cover a distance of 8848 m with a paint roller.

World’s Best Flipper

Unlock all achievements.

While a good many of these trophies are easy to unlock in House Flipper 2, there are a few difficult ones that will take more game knowledge and builder know-how to complete.