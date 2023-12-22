House Flipper 2 Trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

As you make your way through House Flipper 2 as a builder, you will be able to unlock various trophies after obtaining certain achievements. The sim allows you to journey as a realtor. The very act of renovating and selling off a house will let you get your hands on a lot of achievements, some of which are not that easily obtainable.
There are a total of 36 trophies in House Flipper 2. This article lists all of them and how you can achieve them while making your way through the sim.
All trophies in House Flipper 2
Here is the House Flipper 2 trophy list:
First steps
- It’s just the beginning.
Trick shot
- Throw a trash bag into a bin three times in a row.
Hello?
- Catch up with an old friend.
It ain’t that easy
- Someone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure.
As instructed
- Assemble one item.
Charming talker
- It’s good to know who you work for.
Fully prepared
- Unlock all tools in Story Mode.
Work smart, not hard
- Who said an outdoor bin has to be outside?
Everything matches
- Use the Flipper tool to copy and paste the item style five times.
Business is booming
- House flipping at its finest.
Pinnacove Suburbs
- No job in the suburbs can be left unfinished.
House hoarder
- I keep them out of sentiment.
You did it!
- And that’s the whole story.
Change of mind
- This color looked better in the store.
Coralroot Forest
- A job can’t hide even in the deepest forest.
Crayfish Coast
- Everything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs!
Change of environment
- Why sell a house when you can move in?
That was a lot
- No stain can hide from you.
I’m grateful
- Find Reva’s lost journal.
Millionaire
- Earn your first 1,000,000.
Money sink
- Spend your first 1,000,000.
I’m an architect!
- Building from the ground up is so much fun.
Don’t try this at home!
- Spray an electrical outlet while cleaning.
Déjà vu
- This job looks very familiar…
Custom PC cooling
- Put a laptop in the fridge.
Tinkerer
- You really love assembling items, don’t you?
They come and they go
- Sell five houses.
The Fast and the Cleanest
- Finish a job in less than five minutes.
Marathon runner
- Cover a distance of 42 km.
Bullseye
- Throw a trash bag into a bin from 10 m.
Full control
- Connect 20 items to one switch and turn it on.
The tables have turned
- Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean.
With great power…
- Unlock all perks.
Full house
- How many Bessies are there?
Mount Everest
- Cover a distance of 8848 m with a paint roller.
World’s Best Flipper
- Unlock all achievements.
While a good many of these trophies are easy to unlock in House Flipper 2, there are a few difficult ones that will take more game knowledge and builder know-how to complete.