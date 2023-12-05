How to 3-star Clash of Clans Clashmas Gingerbread challenge

Clash of Clans released its famous annual Clashmas season themed around the classic holiday cookie— Gingerbread. Moreover, Supercell has introduced a Gingerbread Warden skin as a prize in the season reward track. The game unfolded the December event calendar to celebrate the season, including Season and Gingerbread Challenge and Clan War League.

The ongoing Clashmas Gingerbread challenge includes a base to be conquered. On succeeding, you'll be rewarded with in-game Golds, Elixirs, Gems, and many more items. This article will discuss the strategies to conquer this live challenge in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans Gingerbread challenge: Rewards and composition

Clash of Clans Clashmas Gingerbread challenge (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Gingerbread challenge went live on December 1, 2023, and will end on December 10, 2023. It involves a base shrouded in Level 16 walls, featuring Town Hall 15 protected by various formidable high-level defenses. Conquering the base would reward you with 400 exp, 25 Gems, a Research Potion, 500,000 Gold and Elixir, and 5000 Dark Elixir.

Below is the army composition you'll get in the challenge:

2x Wall breakers (Level 11).

6x Balloons (Level 10).

5x Super Dragons (Level 10).

2x Lava Hound (Level 2).

2x Bowlers (Level 7).

Barbarian King (Level 90).

Archer Queen (Level 90).

Warden (Level 65).

Champion (Level 40).

Spells: 2x Lightning (Level 10), a Rage (Level 6), 2x Invisibility (Level 4), 3x Earthquake (Level 5), 2x Skeleton (Level 8).

Strategies to 3-star the Clash of Clans Gingerbread Challenge

Before deploying the troops, access the village and spot any weak points that can facilitate you to move the army inside the base. Next, pre-plan your strategies and how the allotted army composition can be skillfully used within the given time. Below are the moves you can try to conquer the base:

Put the Warden in Air mode. Deploy a Bowler at the left edge of the base near the Elixir Storage so that its stones can bounce over the wall and take down the Air Defense. Repeat this move by deploying another Bowler near the Elixir Storage at the base's top-right corner. Burst open the walls by deploying your Wall Breakers, each near the two Rockets at the village's bottom-right section. To destroy the lethal group of Infernos, Deploy the Super Dragon near them and help it by using the Lightning spells on the said defenses. Deploy a Lava Hound near the two remaining Rockets. While it'd keep them busy, use the remaining Super Dragons to take down these air defenses. Deploy the King, Warden, and Queen near the walls you destroyed using the Wall Breakers, followed by all the Ballons to wipe out the nearby defenses. Use the Rage Spell as the procession moves into the base's center and the Warden's ability if needed. Use the Earthquake Spell near the Town Hall to hit X-Bows and the Invisibility Spell on your army while they take down the Town Hall.

