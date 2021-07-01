How to access local play in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a lot of fun to play with friends, and local play is one of the options that players have in the game.

Accessing local play in Mario Golf: Super Rush is fairly simple with the right steps. The only complicated part about the process is finding enough controllers or even players to participate in the same system. However, with enough people looking to play together, local play in Mario Golf: Super Rush can be a blast.

Accessing Mario Golf: Super Rush multiplayer is one path through the Play Golf menu (Image via Nintendo)

When players want to begin a game, they should go to the Mario Golf menu and select the "Play Golf" option. Four modes will appear, and players should scroll to the bottom to choose "Network Play."

Two more options will appear for "Online Play" or Local Play." In this case, players should choose the Local Play option.

Anyone who wants to participate in a Local Play match just needs to connect themselves to the Nintendo Switch (Image via Nintendo)

Once inside the Local Play match, the rules and options can be adjusted depending on the game that the party wants to play.

It's important to remember that controllers will be needed, and anyone who wants to participate just needs to connect themselves to the Nintendo Switch.

Players also shouldn't worry about having the online Switch service as Local Play does not need it.

How to access online multiplayer instead of local play in Mario Golf: Super Rush

The process of accessing the online multiplayer component of Mario Golf: Super Rush is nearly identical to that of the local play feature.

Like before, players need to go to the menu and select the "Play Golf" option. They should then scroll to the bottom of the options on the left side and choose "Network Play." However, this time, players need to select "Online Play" instead of "Local Play." This will allow players to access online matches as long as they have the Nintendo Switch online service.

Much like local play, online matches can have rule changes or modes to offer a little variance in each game. The only real difference is that players can create their own matches and invite others. Alternatively, they can search for games online to join. Every lobby will have an ID number attributed to it, and some may even have private passwords.

Overall, the process of accessing Mario Golf: Super Rush multiplayer is one path through the Play Golf menu.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh