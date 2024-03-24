How to access the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon's Dogma 2

The pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be a bit confusing to get access to. While they aren't anything too revolutionary or game-changing, they do provide a small boost at the start. However, despite the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses being designed to be used in the opening hours, they won't be available until you reach Vermund.

Here's everything you need to know about the pre-order and Deluxe bonuses, what they include, how to access them, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

What are the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Expand Tweet

The pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon's Dogma 2 are a few items that provide a minor boost early on. While you can use them for mid-game quests and combat encounters, they aren't viable enough, unless you want a more challenging experience.

Here are all the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping gear

Dragon's Dogma music & sound collection - Custom sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy lure item

Heartfelt Pendant - A thoughtful gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change pawn inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to spend beyond the Rift

Superior Weapons Quartet

Ring of Assurance

The Superior Weapons Quartet includes a set of weapons for each of the starting vocations, i.e., Fighter, Archer, Mage, and Thief. These, although more powerful than the ones given to you by default upon choosing your starting vocation, are easily outclassed by others that can be bought at vendors in Vermund.

Dragon's Dogma 2 guide: How to unlock pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses

Expand Tweet

Here's how you get access to the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Once you complete the prologue, which involves getting past Melve and arriving at Vermund, you will be able to enter Vernworth Castle.

At Vernworth, talk to Captain Brant to progress through the main story questline and get access to the open world.

After you complete the first main story quest in Vermund, you will be able to rest at an Inn in the town.

The first time you rest at Vernworth's Inn, you won't be charged anything.

After you rest for the first time, you will be given access to all the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses.

The bonuses will be dropped in your storage, which you can access via the Inn-keeper.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a vast game, so much so that even the tutorial takes roughly 40 minutes to one hour (depending on the amount of exploration) to conclude. You reach Vermund, and subsequently Vernworth Castle, after completing the prologue and embarking on the main story questline.

Thus, you'll have to wait for almost an hour of gameplay time before you can get access to the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses. Fortunately, the pre-order bonus ring as well as the Deluxe Edition exclusive weapons are capable enough to carry you through the first dozen hours in Vermund.

Expand Tweet

Only after reaching Battahl, or the Checkpoint City, will you be incentivized to switch to better weapons and accessories.