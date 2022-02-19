How to access Total War: Warhammer 3's multiplayer

Total War: Warhammer 3 will have an in-depth single-player campaign, but some players want to go to war with their friends.
The game has a vast multiplayer section with up to three different campaigns and a ranked matchmaking mode. This is a great feature for those who want to enjoy the new Total War with others.
While the main focus is on the single-player portion of Warhammer 3, the multiplayer section isn't hidden away. The main menu allows for access to matchmaking and hosted sessions.
How to play multiplayer in Total War: Warhammer 3
Multiplayer campaigns support up to eight players with turns being taken simultaneously rather than one after another. This offers a brand new take on the franchise's multiplayer feature.
To access it, simply load into Total War: Warhammer 3. At the main menu of the game, you will see the various different options available. There is the single-player section and multiplayer section among them.
This is where you can select to play a ranked matchmaking game. This matches players up with a random individual who has a similar elo rating. From there, they both pick their races and the war begins.
Aside from that, players can select the Multiplayer Campaign option. This is where you can join a campaign that a stranger or your friend is hosting, or even host your own.
Here are all of the multiplayer modes available in Total War: Warhammer 3:
- The Realm of Chaos: This is the full Warhammer 3 campaign. It is identical to the single-player version, but will allow up to eight players to participate.
- Darkness & Disharmony: Players fight for control of key settlements in a free-for-all sandbox campaign.
- Something Rotten in Kislev: Up to three players can take on this campaign, designed to be finished in a single session.
- Domination Mode: This is a new, competitive area-control mode played in specifically designed arena maps.
- Survival Battle: Players can relive the survival battles from the game's Realm of Chaos campaign with three difficulty levels to choose from.
- Minor Settlement and Siege Battles: Players attack and defend throughout the new siege and minor settlement maps.
- Other Battles: Anyone can host custom multiplayer battles that focus on land battles, free-for-all battles, ambush battles, chokepoint battles, and subterranean battles.
The multiplayer experience in Total War: Warhammer 3 is shaping up to be the biggest in the series' history. Several first-time features and cross-play among the different stores opens up the multiplayer even further.