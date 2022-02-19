How to access Total War: Warhammer 3's multiplayer

Total War: Warhammer 3 will have an in-depth single-player campaign, but some players want to go to war with their friends.

The game has a vast multiplayer section with up to three different campaigns and a ranked matchmaking mode. This is a great feature for those who want to enjoy the new Total War with others.

While the main focus is on the single-player portion of Warhammer 3, the multiplayer section isn't hidden away. The main menu allows for access to matchmaking and hosted sessions.

How to play multiplayer in Total War: Warhammer 3

Multiplayer campaigns support up to eight players with turns being taken simultaneously rather than one after another. This offers a brand new take on the franchise's multiplayer feature.

To access it, simply load into Total War: Warhammer 3. At the main menu of the game, you will see the various different options available. There is the single-player section and multiplayer section among them.

Total War @totalwar

youtu.be/cFGT5MKWofE With three unique cooperative campaigns, simultaneous turns, and the ability for multiple commanders on one battlefield, #TotalWar #Warhammer3 offers unique paths to victory for you and up to 7 of your friends! With three unique cooperative campaigns, simultaneous turns, and the ability for multiple commanders on one battlefield, #TotalWar #Warhammer3 offers unique paths to victory for you and up to 7 of your friends!🔗 youtu.be/cFGT5MKWofE https://t.co/NFB3vLNJCV

This is where you can select to play a ranked matchmaking game. This matches players up with a random individual who has a similar elo rating. From there, they both pick their races and the war begins.

Aside from that, players can select the Multiplayer Campaign option. This is where you can join a campaign that a stranger or your friend is hosting, or even host your own.

Total War @totalwar The light of Kislev shines in the darkness of the Chaos wastes.

Do not let fear stray you from the righteous path.

Fight for the Motherland and end the reign of bloodshed!

Will you conquer your Daemons, or command them?



Total War: WARHAMMER III is out now! The light of Kislev shines in the darkness of the Chaos wastes.Do not let fear stray you from the righteous path.Fight for the Motherland and end the reign of bloodshed!Will you conquer your Daemons, or command them?Total War: WARHAMMER III is out now! https://t.co/Z3XHhCN0Mc

Here are all of the multiplayer modes available in Total War: Warhammer 3:

The Realm of Chaos : This is the full Warhammer 3 campaign. It is identical to the single-player version, but will allow up to eight players to participate.

: This is the full Warhammer 3 campaign. It is identical to the single-player version, but will allow up to eight players to participate. Darkness & Disharmony : Players fight for control of key settlements in a free-for-all sandbox campaign.

: Players fight for control of key settlements in a free-for-all sandbox campaign. Something Rotten in K i slev: Up to three players can take on this campaign, designed to be finished in a single session.

K slev: Up to three players can take on this campaign, designed to be finished in a single session. Domination Mode : This is a new, competitive area-control mode played in specifically designed arena maps.

: This is a new, competitive area-control mode played in specifically designed arena maps. Survival Battle : Players can relive the survival battles from the game's Realm of Chaos campaign with three difficulty levels to choose from.

: Players can relive the survival battles from the game's Realm of Chaos campaign with three difficulty levels to choose from. Minor Settlement and Siege Battles : Players attack and defend throughout the new siege and minor settlement maps.

: Players attack and defend throughout the new siege and minor settlement maps. Other Battles: Anyone can host custom multiplayer battles that focus on land battles, free-for-all battles, ambush battles, chokepoint battles, and subterranean battles.

The multiplayer experience in Total War: Warhammer 3 is shaping up to be the biggest in the series' history. Several first-time features and cross-play among the different stores opens up the multiplayer even further.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul