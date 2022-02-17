Total War: Warhammer III reportedly review bombed by players in China following poor influencer promotion

On the very first day of its huge official release, Total War: Warhammer III seems to have been review bombed by Chinese players, following what seemed like a disastrous promotional event by influencers.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Total War: Warhammer III is out on Steam today and is being received well by most players.



But when you look at Chinese language reviews, 72% of them are negative. This also extends to Warhammer II, which saw negative reviews in the last few days.



Let's explore why 🧵

The report was brought to the community’s attention by industry insider and Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. He claimed that despite the Total War franchise being incredibly popular and well-received in China, it was review bombed with 72 percent of the Chinese language reviews being negative.

The insider stated that this occurred because of how the game was promoted across the East Asian country, with both Creative Assembly and the Chinese video live streaming service DouYu failing to do a good job to promote the major title.

Chinese players review bomb Total War: Warhammer III

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX The mistakes that gamers called out are as follows:



- Early access version was given to too many random streamers, both big and small.

- These streamers knew nothing about the game or how to play, were generally disinterested.

- Early access version was given to too many random streamers, both big and small.
- These streamers knew nothing about the game or how to play, were generally disinterested.
- These streamers spoiled parts of the game.

In his tweets, Daniel Ahmad states:

“Despite not having an official release in China, the Total War series is very popular in the country. Total War: Three Kingdoms became the fastest-selling game in the series thanks to sales in China. Warhammer III was anticipated due to one of the factions being based in China. However, some of the core players have been upset by how Creative Assembly and Chinese game live streaming site DouYu handled promotion.”

Previous influencer promotions were targeted towards the more hardcore fans of the franchise where certain parts of the game were locked out so as to avoid spoilers and help give players a better experience.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX For previous games, the influencer promotions were much more targeted, codes were given to streamers that enjoyed the game and certain parts of the game were locked off to prevent spoilers.



Creative Assembly China staff said they were trying to reach a broader audience this time

However, that was not the case this time, as in the promotion ahead of Warhammer III’s launch, the insider notes that the early access version was given to too many random streamers. Because of this, the game was promoted by influencers who had hardly any knowledge of the game or the franchise, and were generally disinterested.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX While the overall strategy makes sense, generally speaking, it has upset some of the core fanbase that are now reacting negatively in the reviews for both Warhammer 2 and 3.



Many are asking why disinterested streamers that spoiled the game got the codes, while they have to wait

Some streamers even went as far as to spoil parts of the game for the audience, therefore resulting in a large number of Chinese fans review bombing the title on Steam.

Ahmad also pointed out that Creative Assembly was aware of the issue, but are yet to provide a statement on the matter.

Edited by Atul S