Total War: Warhammer 3 minimum and recommended PC system requirements

With Total War: Warhammer 3 set to officially drop next month, fans of the franchise are quite curious to know what the actual system requirements will be from Creative Assembly’s upcoming title.

Fortunately, the developers have officially announced the requirements for the game. PC players will be required to boast a minimum of 6 GB RAM, Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 series along with an Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series to be able to run the game on the lowest texture and graphics settings.

The turn-based RTS title might not be as hardware intensive as some of the other titles that are being released in February 2022 like Horizon Forbidden West. However, to run it at optimal settings, fans are recommended to upgrade to a more mid-tier rig.

PC requirements for Total War: Warhammer 3

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

Additional Notes: 8GB Memory if using integrated GPU.

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5/Ryzen 5 series

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

Additional Notes: TBA

Creative Assembly officially announced Warhammer 3 in May 2021, and over the course of time, its release has garnered a lot of hype with fans across the world.

The upcoming entry to the franchise will take a slight departure from previous titles in terms of themes, and will shift focus to the east of the Warhammer world. This puts a lot more emphasis on the forces of Chaos this time around.

Creative Assembly has set the release date for February 17, 2022, and it will be released on PC via Steam, Microsoft store, Epic games store, and Game Pass (from day one). The developers are yet to announce anything regarding the possibility of a console launch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi