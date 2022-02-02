How to activate family sharing and share game libraries on Steam

Valve has some big months coming up, with the first rollout of its promising handheld Steam Deck starting in February.

As fans worldwide wait to get their hands on the much-hyped console, there have been some exciting developments related to the available games. Valve has reportedly confirmed that 101 games will be available on the Steam Deck at launch. More games are being tested and Valve is even allowing development studios to test compatibility on their end.

What makes getting a Steam Deck even sweeter is the platform's family sharing feature that allows multiple accounts to share games. Here's a guide on how to access Steam family sharing and its uses.

Guide to activating family sharing on Steam

For those wondering what family sharing actually does, enabling it allows a Steam user to share their games and software with up to 5 family members at no extra cost. All they need is a common system where the games are installed and they can earn different achievements to their own respective accounts.

While it's not entirely clear if there will be any changes in the system for the new handheld console, family sharing will be useful. Enabling family sharing will be a game changer and will save users a bunch of cash.

Step-by-step guide to activating family sharing on Steam accounts

Step 1: Enable Steam Guard on all the accounts that are meant to be linked.

the accounts that are meant to be linked. Step 2: From Steam settings, select the "Family" tab.

Step 3: Check for other users who have signed in on the same device.

Step 4: Click on the "Authorize Library Sharing on this Computer" box.

Step 5: From the list of eligible accounts, check the ones that the user would like to share their library with.

Some important points to remember

Users share their entire libraries and not selected games.

Two users won't be able to play the same game together.

First right for the game will always go to the owner of the main account who owns the game.

DLCs of games are only available if the family member doesn't own the base game as well.

regional restrictions will stay fut.

An offence like cheating will revoke the privileges of the main owner of the account with the risk of a VAC ban as well.

It is paramount for users to share their account only with people they trust. Any form of money-making from library sharing is against Steam's EULA and is treated as a crime.

