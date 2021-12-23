Steam Awards 2021: Game of the Year nominees

PC gaming platform Steam has unveiled its nominations for the annual Steam Awards, including Game of the Year.

Since the early days of Half-Life, Steam has pioneered PC gaming platforms and has become synonymous with the world of PC gaming. From innovations like Virtual Reality to features like trading cards, Steam has been at the forefront of PC gaming development.

Steam Awards, an entirely player-driven endeavor, selects nominees and votes for different titles to win awards in different categories. One of the most anticipated awards for Steam is Game of the Year. let’s take a look at the different nominees for the title.

Steam @Steam



These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it... and it's almost time to vote!



Announcing your #SteamAwards 🧡 nominees for Game of the Year!These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it... and it's almost time to vote!

The Game of the Year Nominees at the Steam Awards 2021

Steam has unveiled its Game of the Year nominees for this year’s Steam Awards. While a couple of titles were expected, the inclusion of others is certainly interesting.

The Steam Awards 2021 Game of the Year nominations are as follows

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

Let’s take a closer look at each title individually.

Valheim

Developer/ Publisher: Iron Game AB, Coffee Stain Publishing

Release Date: February 2, 2021

Price on Steam during Winter Sale: $ 14.99/ ₹ 396

Valheim is an open-world game set in a Nordic-mythology inspired world. The subtle horror aspect of the title certainly gives it an edge over its competition.

Even though the title is in Early Access, it has already won over millions of fans and has easily ascended to be one of the most played titles on Steam.

New World

Developer/ Publisher: Amazon Games

Release Date: September 28, 2021

Price on Steam during Winter Sale: $ 29.99/ ₹ 1124

Developed by tech-giant Amazon, New World is poised to redefine the MMO RPG genre. Even though the game had a rocky start filled with bugs and glitches, it quickly gathered steam and rose to the top of the gaming charts.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer/ Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: December 10, 2020

Price on Steam during Winter Sale: $ 29.99/ ₹ 1499

Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly go down in history as one of the most memorable games ever. An offering from the developers of Witcher 3, the title had a lot of promise, notwithstanding some massive shoes to fill.

Unfortunately, it was released in an unfinished state, with a plethora of bugs and glitches. However, since then, the title has received several notable updates which have made the game somewhat enjoyable.

Resident Evil Village

Developer/ Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: May 7, 2021

Price on Steam during Winter Sale: $ 51.99/ ₹ 3249

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethen Winters after the events of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. The game elevates the mechanics from the previous title and takes it to a memorable location with recognizable characters and iconic antagonists.

Forza Horizon 5

Developer/ Publisher: Playground Games, Xbox

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Price on Steam during Winter Sale: $ 53.99/ ₹ 3149

Forza Horizon 5, the flagship racing title of Xbox, takes players to the picturesque, diverse land of Mexico, and lets them cruise around in over 500 vehicles, from vintage muscle cars to hyper sports racers.

