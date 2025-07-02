How to add friends in Mecha BREAK

If you are looking for a guide to add friends in Mecha BREAK, you've come to the right place. Mecha BREAK is a brand-new PvP shooter title where players can pilot their Strikers into battle. It's an intense battleground, and if high-octane gameplay is your thing, this game will be perfectly suited for you.

However, a title like such would feel lackluster as a solo, and if you have buddies you want to add to the game, you can easily do so. This article will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can add friends in Mecha BREAK. Read below to know more.

A guide to add friends in Mecha BREAK

Adding friends in Amazing Seasun Games' new third-person title is quite easy. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you through this process:

Striker Bay in Mecha BREAK (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Amazing Seasun Games)

First and foremost, launch Mecha BREAK on your PC or your console. Proceed to log in with your credentials. Once you log in, head to the main menu, also known as the Striker Bay. From here, go to the bottom-left corner of your screen, and click on the 'Comm' tab. This will open up a brand-new window featuring the Comm Log. From here, you will be able to access your friend's list and also invite friends through the 'Add Friends' tab.

The Comm window on your PC will also feature an option for 'Steam Friends'. Here, you can directly access your entire Steam friend, and invite players to play with you via the in-game invitation window.

The Comm window in Mecha BREAK (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Amazing Seasun Games)

However, if you want to play cross-platform, you can opt for the 'Add Friends' tab. Here, you can input your friends' usernames and search for them in the Mecha BREAK database. Once you find them, you can send them a request.

When your friends receive the invitation request, they will be added to your friend list when they choose to accept it.

When you finally add friends in Mecha BREAK, you can party up with them, and together you can set off to fight against other enemy squads in the intense and competitive battleground available in-game.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can add friends in Mecha BREAK. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

