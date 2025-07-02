Mecha BREAK not working on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Mecha BREAK not working on PC has been a rampant issue for a number of players, and it's understandable that the community is frustrated. This brand-new high-octane mecha shooter is arguably one of the hottest interests of the gaming community, and these unexpected error codes popping up definitely make it an unsavory experience.

This article will explore the possible causes for Mecha BREAK not working on PC and provide you with a few workarounds that you can try in order to patch this problem. Read below to know more.

Possible causes for Mecha BREAK not working on PC

Being a newly released title, Mecha BREAK might have a few bugs and issues on its current build. This error might be caused due to such bugs, or alternatively, due to client-side problems. If, for some reason, the download or the installation of the game was interrupted due to faulty internet or even power outages, chances are, your game files have been corrupted.

This could lead to the surfacing of errors, such as the game not launching or being stuck on a loading screen at times. Below, you will find a list of temporary workarounds that you can try in order to bypass this problem.

Potential fixes for Mecha BREAK not working on PC

Clear your DNS cache

Chances are, your network servers might potentially be retaining stale information, and this might cause unexpected errors, including failing to launch. If that's the case, you can flush your entire DNS cache by following these steps:

Open the Command Prompt.

Here, type 'ipconfig /flushdns'

Press 'Enter', and proceed to restart your PC.

Upon following these steps, your DNS cache will be emptied, and you should be able to bypass the problem.

Launch the game in Administrator Mode

If you are constantly met with the Mecha BREAK not working on PC error, we urge you to try launching the game in Administrator Mode. This will provide the title with access to some necessary permissions. For the most part, this should fix the issue altogether.

Verify game files

If neither of these solutions has worked so far, we urge you to try and verify the integrity of your game files. As stated above, if the game has been subject to some form of unexpected shutdown during its installation/download process, there might be a chance that your game files are corrupted. Opting for verification will amend this issue.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can fix the Mecha BREAK not working on PC error. For more guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

