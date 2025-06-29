Mecha BREAK crossplay: Everything we know

The buzz around Mecha BREAK has been steadily building and for good reason. With high-speed mech combat, visually striking battles, and the chaos of post-catastrophic Earth as its backdrop, the game feels like a love letter to fans of giant robots and online mayhem. Developed by Amazing Seasun Games, this free-to-play shooter throws you into the cockpit of customizable machines called Strikers, battling it out in the skies for control of a mysterious, dangerous energy source known as Corite.

With different gameplay modes like 3v3, 6v6, and a much larger PvPvE mode called Mashmak, there’s something for just about everyone here. Alongside all the excitement, one big question keeps coming up in the community: Can you play with friends across different platforms?

Let’s break it all down in this article.

Will Mecha BREAK have crossplay?

Yes, crossplay is officially supported, at least between PC and Xbox Series X|S from the start. Whether you're gaming on Steam, the Xbox app for Windows, or directly from your Xbox console, you can jump into matches with friends no matter what system they’re using.

It’s a huge win for players hoping to squad up without worrying about the console their friends own. In a multiplayer game like this, where teamwork is key and quick matchmaking is crucial, crossplay just makes sense.

These days, crossplay is more than just a “nice-to-have” feature; it’s become something players expect, especially in competitive online games. Being able to team up with friends across platforms keeps the community connected and helps avoid long matchmaking queues. Plus, it helps avoid a scenario where you’re excited to play with your friends, only to realize one of you is stuck on a different system.

While crossplay is great, there are a few challenges. PC players might have an edge due to better frame rates and more precise controls. There can also be network lag or ping issues when players are from different regions. Furthermore, controller users may have slightly different reaction times than mouse and keyboard players, which could impact competitive balance in some matches.

Crossplay is already active in Mecha BREAK for PC and Xbox users, which is a strong move by the developers. With PlayStation 5 support on the way, even more players can soon jump in.

Whether you’re flying solo or with a full squad, the ability to play across platforms makes the experience smoother, more social, and way more fun.

