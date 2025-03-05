5 best Mechas in Mecha Break open beta

Understanding the top Mechas in the Mecha Break open beta can give players a competitive edge. Mecha Break is an exciting free-to-play Mecha action game inspired by the Gundam franchise. Players control various Strikers that are armed Mechas built to engage in thrilling PvP battles. The game includes 13 unique Strikers, each equipped with distinct weapons and abilities.

This article lists the best Mechas for players to pick in Mecha Break open beta so that they get a better grip on the game.

Best Mechas for Mecha Break open beta

Mecha Break features a total of 13 Strikers in the open beta. Players must select their Mecha to begin their journey in the multiplayer adventure. Here are the best ones in the Mecha Break open beta:

1) Hurricane

Hurricane in the Mecha Break open beta (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

The Hurricane is an Ultra-Heavy Defender that excels at withstanding enemy attacks while dealing massive damage. By concentrating its crystal armaments, it can unleash a powerful area-of-effect attack, leaving opponents vulnerable to destruction.

This formidable unit is ideal for players who prefer a strategic approach, wiping out the competition while maintaining a safe distance from the action.

By deploying persistent danger zones through its drones and supercharged plasma, Hurricane forces enemies to navigate with caution, lest they incur continued damage. With its substantial health pool, Hurricane can maintain a strategic position even under intense fire.

2) Stego

Stego in the Mecha Break open beta (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Stego is an Ultra-Heavy attacker type Striker in Mecha Break Open Beta. Wielding a front-facing shield, micro missiles, and rocket-based weapons, it excels in both firepower and durability. This makes it an accessible option for new players while still offering a high level of challenge for experienced users.

Although its slow movement speed can be a drawback, strategic positioning can help mitigate this issue. Stego's greatest strength lies in its resilience even when mistakes are made; its health allows for recovery and regrouping. Stego boasts a Complex Haze Diffuser that can disrupt enemies, allowing it to escape swiftly during intense situations.

3) Tricera

Tricera in the Mecha Break open beta (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Tricera is an Ultra-Heavy Defender Striker in the Mecha Break open beta. This unit boasts an arsenal of four high-powered Gatling guns, capable of unleashing devastating blasts to shred enemy forces. Its turret mode is further fortified by robust shields and a pair of Healing Drones, providing enhanced protection and support.

Tricera excels at controlling key areas and safeguarding its teammates. While its damage output is substantial, particularly against enemies that challenge its position, its slow speed can hinder its ability to rotate between objectives. Despite this limitation, Tricera remains a top Mecha in the game.

4) Narukami

Narukami in the Mecha Break open beta (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Narukami is a Light Sniper type Striker in Mecha Break open beta. It is equipped with an Optical Camo Drine and Decoy Drones to distract opponents. Its playstyle focuses on strategic positioning, precision targeting, and swift repositioning to evade enemy retaliation. Nevertheless, this makes it a treat for stealth players.

Narukami is significant challenging to use due to its demanding learning curve. Players must possess exceptional marksmanship and spatial awareness to unlock its full potential, as the consequences of missed shots are amplified by Narukami's limited durability and vulnerability to counterattacks.

5) Welkin

Welkin in the Mecha Break open beta (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Welkin is a Heavy Brawler in Mecha Break open beta. This Striker can destroy enemies in close-to-medium range and also stun them with its Stasis Shield to finish the kill. Its effectiveness is amplified when engaging other heavy mechs with limited mobility.

Welkin's substantial health pool allows it to withstand initial attacks, ultimately securing victories. However, its range limitations make it susceptible to kiting and long-range attacks, as it must close the distance to be effective – this is a vulnerability that can be exploited by opponents.

