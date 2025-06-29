How to pre-load Mecha BREAK on PC and Xbox: File sizes explored

It's likely that Mecha BREAK has already captured your interest if you're even remotely interested in mech combat games. Additionally, since the game will be released in a few days, now is the ideal time to prepare your system so you can start playing as soon as it launches.
Here’s a quick and easy guide on how to pre-load Mecha BREAK on both PC and Xbox, plus everything you need to know about file sizes and setup.
How to pre-load Mecha BREAK on PC
If you're planning to play on PC, the pre-load process is pretty straightforward, especially if you’re used to Steam.
- Launch Steam and sign in.
- Use the search bar to look for Mecha BREAK. It should pop up under either the “Coming Soon” or “Free to Play” section.
- You’ll see the “Pre-load Game” option.
- When you click that, Steam will begin downloading the required files.
The pre-load size of Mecha BREAK is about 15.30 GB on PC. But don’t forget to leave a bit of breathing room, aim for at least 60 to 65 GB of free space to be safe, especially if there’s a small patch or update on launch day.
Also, if you’ve got an SSD, that’s definitely the way to go. You’ll get smoother loading times and better performance overall.
Read more: Mecha BREAK Open Beta Preview
How to pre-load Mecha BREAK on Xbox
Playing on console? No worries. Xbox makes it super easy to get things set up early.
- Fire up your Xbox and open the Microsoft Store.
- Type Mecha BREAK into the search bar and find the game’s beta listing.
- If the beta is available in your region, you’ll see the option to Pre-Install. Click it, then let the system take care of itself.
On Xbox Series X|S, the pre-load size of the game is 26 GB. Just like on PC, make sure you’ve cleared up enough space, and a little extra room always helps avoid installation errors.
So whether you're rolling out on PC or console, now’s the time to clear some space, hit that download button, and get your rig (or mech) battle-ready.
Also read: Mech Shooter Mecha BREAK reveals new trailer
