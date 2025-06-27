Will Mecha Break be on Xbox Game Pass?

Mecha Break is an upcoming third-person shooter by Amazing Seasun Games, where players get to pilot giant mechs known as BREAK Strikers that possess different abilities. It is set to be released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC on July 1, 2025. The game will also be available on PC via Steam starting July 2, 2025, and can be wishlisted on the platform as of the time of writing.

Furthermore, Mecha Break will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, and subscribers will be able to enjoy exclusive cosmetics that can be used to customize their pilots and mechs. Here's more on the topic.

Mecha Break: New third-person shooter on Xbox and PC

Official Xbox Game Pass rewards (Image via Microsoft || Amazing Seasun Games)

Mecha Break will be available on Xbox Game Pass, and having the subscription will allow players access to exclusive cosmetics. The game is all about customization and making your pilot/mech truly your own in every aspect. Gaining exclusive cosmetics would mean you'll have more to work with while personalizing your playing experience.

Xbox Game Pass owners get the exclusive Emerald Surge Black Ops costume. One look at the collection is enough to realise that it was designed with the Xbox community in mind, as confirmed by the official Xbox website. The Emerald Surge Insignia is quite literally the Xbox logo, and the pilot suits and the mech all feature the green and white colours sported by the logo.

This Insignia can be placed on any Striker mech of your choosing. Overall, it gives Xbox Game Pass subscribers a unique way of showing their belonging to the Xbox community while playing the game on their Series X|S console.

The game offers three unique game modes where you can test out your battling skills. You can engage in 6v6 multiplayer action using your unique abilities and team-based strategies to win as often as possible in the Operation Verge mode.

Operation STORM is the game's version of an extraction mode. You must fight off your enemies while extracting rare items to successfully make it out alive. Finally, the Ace Arena mode lets you into brutal 3v3 deathmatches in close-quarters settings. This puts you in a situation where melee and short-range attacks may be your best options.

Overall, Mecha Break is an exciting upcoming shooter that provides players with multiple engaging gameplay options.

