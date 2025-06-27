Rematch guide: How to create or join a Custom Match

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jun 27, 2025 18:55 GMT
Playing Custom Match in Rematch is great fun (Image via Sloclap)
Sloclap and Kepler Interactive's Rematch has skyrocketed in popularity since its launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on June 19, 2025. The developers have added multiple options to make the title more enjoyable. Among them, Custom Matches have become especially popular, as gamers can host or join these matches and play with their in-game friends for free.

This article will explain everything about creating or joining a Custom Match in Rematch to help you enjoy a fun digital football gaming experience.

How can you create a Custom Match in Rematch?

To create a Custom Match to play against your in-game friends, you must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Head over to the Custom Match tab from the Main Menu.

Step 2: You will be prompted with two options. Select the Create option.

Step 3: You will be asked to select the Player Number and Game Parameters for your match. All the options are mentioned below. Select as desired.

Setting Custom Match parameters (Image via Sloclap)
Player Number

  • Max players per team: Choose between 1-5
  • Max spectators: Choose between 0-5
  • Code access: Choose among - No code, Visible for Host only, and Visible for all

Game Parameters

  • Match Duration: As per unlocked
  • Overtime max duration: Choose a timing up to 20 minutes
  • Score to reach: Choose between 0-20
  • Mercy rule goal difference: Choose between 0-20
  • Stadium: As per unlocked

Step 4: Once you select all the criteria, you will be able to play a Custom Match with a friend. However, you must share the room code with them so they can enter the match.

Also read: Rematch Base vs Pro vs Elite editions: Which one should you buy?

How can you join a Custom Match in Rematch?

Joining a Custom Match (Image via Sloclap)
Aside from creating one yourself, you can also join an already created Custom Match. To do so, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Click on the Join with Code option, available under the Custom Match tab.

Step 2: Ask your friend/match host to share the room code with you.

Step 3: Type the code into the textbox and click on Confirm. This will let you join and enjoy the Custom Match.

With Custom Matches available for free, Sloclap will likely hope that many new players try out the feature after purchasing the title.

