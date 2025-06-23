The global release has sparked debate about the purchase of the Rematch Base vs Pro vs Elite editions among many football enthusiasts and gamers. Sloclap has introduced all three variants, each having its own features, making the newly released football title more exciting. However, you must learn about the differences between the editions before purchasing the title.

To this end, this article provides all details about the editions, helping you make an informed decision before your purchase.

What are the differences among Rematch Base vs Pro vs Elite editions?

Rematch has become one of the top-grossing video games within a few hours of its release. Millions of gamers have already purchased the title and are enjoying its unique content. However, the rest are confused about the differences between the Rematch Base, Pro, and Elite editions.

Here's a look at the major differences among the Rematch Base, Pro, and Elite editions:

Price

Sloclap has priced the various editions of Rematch in the following way:

Base Edition - $29.99/€24.99/£19.99

Pro Edition - $39.99/€34.99/£29.99

Elite Edition - $49.99/€44.99/£39.99

Note that while the Base edition went live only during the release of Rematch on June 19, 2025. Meanwhile, those who spent more and purchased the Pro or the Elite editions received early access spanning 72 hours before the global release.

However, since Rematch is already live, the pre-access should not make any considerable difference while purchasing the game.

Cosmetics and Items

In the Base edition, you can only get the game. If you wish to get other in-game cosmetics and items, you must purchase them from the Shop, spending more money in the process.

In the Pro edition, you get several cosmetics that elevate your football gaming experience. Here's a look at the things offered in the Pro edition.

Base Game

Blazon Jewel Set

Blazon Buckler Tank Top

Blazon Pattern

Blazon Player Background and Title

1X Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Meanwhile, the Elite edition offers all the things offered in the Pro edition. It also offers several other things. Listed below are all the cosmetics and items offered in the Elite edition:

Base Game

Blazon Jewel Set

Blazon Buckler Tank Top

Blazon Pattern

Blazon Player Background and Title

Blazon Augmented Reality Cage

Glitch Trainers

Blazon Cap

Glitcher Trainers

2X Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Conclusion

While comparing the Rematch Base vs Pro vs Elite editions, the major difference could be seen in the availability of in-game cosmetics and items. However, the look of the Blazon skins is fairly uninspired. The best ones are the Glitch Trainers and the Augmented Reality Cage. Hence, if you want to obtain skins, the Elite edition could be the best for you.

Meanwhile, if you want to only enjoy the gameplay without spending much, you can opt for the Base edition.

