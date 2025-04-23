Rematch: How to enable and disable voice chat

Rematch is an upcoming 5v5 football simulation title developed by Sifu and Sloclap, but the beta version is already out. The complete game is set to be released on June 19, 2025. This game brings a fresh new take on football with a third-person perspective. Like any other multiplayer game, Rematch also has an option for voice chat, which helps you and your friends discuss how to play the game or just have a normal conversation strategically.

Ad

However, at times, you might need some time to yourself as well, and for this, the game has an option to disable voice chat. Here is how you can seamlessly turn it off or on.

Methods to enable or disable voice chat in Rematch

Rematch is a multiplayer soccer game (Image via Sloclap)

This multiplayer title gives various options through which you can easily enable or disable the voice chat. Here is a list of those options:

Ad

Trending

The Social tab

Game settings menu

In-game pause menu

The Social tab

This tab can be located inside the lobby on the upper right corner of your screen. Once you have found this tab, you can tap on it to access the list of players in your lobby. You then have to go to your profile and find an option called toggle, which will ultimately help you in enabling or disabling your microphone. You also have the option of muting or unmuting other players alongside the toggle button.

Ad

The game settings menu

You have to access the settings menu in Rematch to enable or disable voice chats. To do this, you have to follow these steps: System>Options>Audio submenu>Mute or Unmute voice chats.

In-game pause menu

Since some people might think that the methods mentioned above are difficult and time-consuming, you also get the option of turning your mic off or on during gameplay.

You can do this by opening the pause menu, locating the Mute or Unmute button at the upper right side of your screen, and then turning it off by clicking on the toggle.

Ad

Also Read: Will Rematch be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming updates and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.