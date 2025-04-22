Will Rematch be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Rematch, coming out on June 19, 2025, features an interesting premise, where players can compete in 5v5 matches in a third-person perspective. Xbox gamers would want to get their hands on this unique and highly anticipated game as soon as possible through the Game Pass. The subscription is known to include major titles on the service as a day-one release, but will Rematch get the same treatment?

Ad

Fortunately, yes, Rematch will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on its day of release.

What platforms will Rematch be available on?

The game is coming to current generation consoles (Image via Sloclap, Kepler Interactive)

Rematch is set to release for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 19, 2025. The best part about this release is that the game will support crossplay, so players can compete with each other online regardless of whether they're PlayStation or own an Xbox or a PC.

Ad

Trending

Currently, the developers have not mentioned anything about a release for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. However, it is always possible that the announcement comes a few months down the road, but this is just speculation, and nothing has been officially confirmed regarding this.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are also not getting the title, which might be because the developers want to focus on current-generation consoles. However, this is also a speculation since the real reason has not been confirmed by the publishers.

Ad

What is Rematch about?

The game has a fun concept (Image via Sloclap, Kepler Interactive)

Rematch is a football game with an art style that's much akin to Sifu. Players have the option to participate in 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 matches that are six minutes long. There are no rules here, such as fouls or offside, that help in maintaining a smooth gameplay experience.

The characters can be customized, allowing gamers to add their own touch of flair and personality to them. In short, this title is for those who want to enjoy football without the realistic simulation or rules that have the tendency to break the flow of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Wadhwan A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.