Does Rematch have crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC? 

Rematch is making waves even before its full release on June 19, 2025 — and for good reason. This arcade-style football game from Sloclap (the same developers as behind Sifu) is gearing up to be a serious shakeup in the sports genre. With over 1.3 million players already diving into the beta, it’s safe to say that the hype is very real. But does the game let you play with friends across platforms?
Rematch will support full crossplay across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S right from the start. That means no more worrying about whether your friends are on the same system — you’ll be able to team up, face off, or just have fun no matter which platform you’re on.
Why crossplay is crucial for Rematch compared to other games
Rematch is a high-octane, rule-bending version of the sport — no offsides, no fouls, and matches that barely last six minutes. It aims to have a split player base, which would completely crush that vibe. Sloclap clearly understood this from the beginning. That’s probably why they ensured crossplay support was present right from the start — no beta-only testing, no coming soon promises. It’s already in there.
And it pays off — with such short match times and chaotic gameplay, matchmaking needs to be fast. Having players from all platforms queuing together keeps the momentum going. No one’s sitting around waiting for the next game. You're always in the action.
How to jump into Rematch — the platform you choose doesn’t matter
Whether you’re Team Xbox, PlayStation, or PC, the process of getting into Rematch is simple. The game is already up for pre-order across all major storefronts — Steam, PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Game Store. Once it goes live, you’ll be able to hit the pitch with whoever you want, on whatever system they’re using.
And if you’re already in the Rematch closed beta (which kicked off on April 18, 2025), you can experience that crossplay magic firsthand right now.
