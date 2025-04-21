Rematch: How to register for the beta version

Rematch is Sloclap’s new 5v5 football game, and if you’re looking to register for the beta, now’s the time. The beta started on April 18, 2025, and has people talking. Over 1.3 million players have signed up, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably trying to figure out how to get your key before it wraps up.

Ad

Whether you’re on Steam, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S, here’s a step-by-step on how to get in and what to expect once you do.

Note: Once you’ve completed the signup process, you’re officially in the running for a beta key. However, there’s no guarantee you’ll receive one.

How do you register for the Rematch beta?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If you’ve taken part in any of Sloclap’s past tech tests, check your inbox. The devs have started sending out beta keys to previously registered users. Emails could show up in your spam or promotions tab, so check everywhere before giving up.

New players must head to Rematch's official website and register for the beta. Here’s what the process looks like:

Head to the official Rematch beta website .

Scroll down until you see the platform list. You can pick from Steam, PS5, and Xbox (or choose multiple platforms).

until you see the platform list. You can pick from Steam, PS5, and Xbox (or choose multiple platforms). Click OK to move forward.

to move forward. Enter your email address , then hit OK again.

, then hit OK again. Type in your name , and once more, press OK.

, and once more, press OK. Pick your country from the dropdown menu.

from the dropdown menu. Subscribe to the Rematch newsletter (this step is compulsory).

(this step is compulsory). Complete the captcha , and then hit submit.

, and then hit submit. Check your inbox for a confirmation email and click the "Confirm Subscription" link inside.

Ad

That confirmation step is important — if you skip it, you won’t be added to the invite list. This is the first public beta, but Sloclap is planning more in the future, so even if you miss out this time, staying on the list might help for the next one.

Read also: Rematch pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Beta test dates and timing

The beta runs until April 21, 2025, at 8 am (UTC).

Ad

To make it easier to follow across different regions, here’s exactly when the beta closes depending on your local time:

US (West Coast) – 1:00 pm (PDT), April 21, 2025

1:00 pm (PDT), April 21, 2025 UK – 9:00 pm (BST), April 21, 2025

9:00 pm (BST), April 21, 2025 Europe – 10:00 pm (CEST), April 21, 2025

10:00 pm (CEST), April 21, 2025 India – 1:30 am (IST), April 22, 2025

If you’re still within that window, there’s time to register and play.

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.