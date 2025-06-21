Match Ranking System in Rematch explained

Following its global launch, Sloclap has introduced the Match Ranking System in Rematch. It enables you to earn RP and rank up the tiers and place yourself amongst the highest-rated players across the globe. The Match Ranking System also propels the competitive spirit amongst gamers, making the title more exciting to play in its early days.
This article provides details about the Match Ranking System in Rematch.
What must you know about the Match Ranking System in Rematch?
In the recently launched football title, Rematch, you can play both Ranked and Unranked modes. In the latter, you can play 5v5, 4v4, and 3v3 in the Quick match section. However, in the Ranked mode, you can only play 5v5, and you will receive Ranked Points (RP) based on your performance in the matches.
To begin your ranked journey, you must complete five placement matches before being assigned a particular rank. Based on the outcome of these matches, your starting rank (or tier) will be determined.
There are six tiers in the Match Ranking System in Rematch. Each has three sub-tiers, and you must earn 100 RP to reach the next tier.
Here's a detailed look at all the tiers in the Match Ranking System in Rematch:
Bronze Tier
- Bronze Division 3 — 0 RP
- Bronze Division 2 — 100 RP
- Bronze Division 1 — 200 RP
Silver Tier
- Silver Division 3 — 300 RP
- Silver Division 2 — 400 RP
- Silver Division 1 — 500 RP
Gold Tier
- Gold Division 3 — 600 RP
- Gold Division 2 — 700 RP
- Gold Division 1 — 800 RP
Platinum Tier
- Platinum Division 3 — 900 RP
- Platinum Division 2 — 1,000 RP
- Platinum Division 1 — 1,100 RP
Diamond Tier
- Diamond Division 3 — 1,200 RP
- Diamond Division 2 — 1,300 RP
- Diamond Division 1 — 1,400 RP
Elite Tier
- Elite Division 3 — 1,500 RP
- Elite Division 2 — 1,600 RP
- Elite Division 1 — 1,700 RP
Once a rank (tier) is assigned, you can earn RP in every match and aim to progress to higher tiers.
Typically, you can earn up to 20 RP for wins and around 17 or 18 RP for losses. However, this might change if your performance has a massive upgrade or downgrade in a match.
