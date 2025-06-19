All championship phase rewards from Rematch

The championship phase rewards from Rematch mark the final grind of Season 0, and they’re packing way more currency and cosmetics than anything from earlier stages. This is where the game wants you to finish strong, and they’re giving players the push to do it.

With the phase officially kicking off on July 31, 2025, and running through September 15, 2025, you’ve got a decent stretch to unlock everything it offers before the next season hits. Here are all the championship phase rewards from Rematch.

Note: The article is a work in progress; more details will be added later.

Full list of championship phase rewards from Rematch

Gameplay still from Rematch (Image via Sloclap, Kepler Interactive)

Here’s a complete look at championship phase rewards from Rematch, with tiers included. I've separated them based on whether they’re part of the Free track or tied to the Captain Pass, so you can plan what to unlock and what’s worth grinding for.

Free rewards

Pitcher (Hat) – Tier 2

Dixence (Shin Pad) – Tier 2

Capri Pants – Tier 2

Three Strikes (Appearance) – Tier 3

Official (Bottom) – Tier 2

Hexagon (Banner) – Tier 2

Springbok (Socks) – Tier 1

Blocks x500 – Tier 1

Mica (Shin Pad) – Tier 2

Quants x100 – Tier 1

Gallic Strips (Banner) – Tier 1

Blocks x500 – Tier 1

Hexagon (Goal Explosion) – Tier 5

Captain Pass rewards

Quants x100 – Tier 1 (Premium)

Total Wrap (Socks) – Tier 2

Strike Force (Top) – Tier 2

Reverence (Celebration) – Tier 4

Orbis (Shoe) – Tier 4

Cyclist (Gloves) – Tier 2

Quants x100 – Tier 1

Blocks x500 – Tier 1

El Cajon (Shin Pad) – Tier 3

Daron – Tier 2

Blocks x500 – Tier 1

Dream Catcher (Gloves) – Tier 3

Split Cardi (Top) – Tier 2

Confettis (Pose) – Tier 4

Schoolkid (Hat) – Tier 2

Parisian (Hat) – Tier 3

Driver (Bottom) – Tier 2

High Five (Celebration) – Tier 4

Space Buns (Appearance) – Tier 3

Urban Mob (Top) – Tier 3

Ring Pony Tail (Appearance) – Tier 4

Zealot (Shoes) – Tier 5

There are 36 rewards in total, with a nice mix of cosmetics, outfits, and a combined 400 Quants and 2000 Blocks to put toward shop content. If you’ve got the Captain Pass, you’ll get access to the full reward pool. Free players still get some good stuff, but the pass opens things up.

That's all for now on championship phase rewards from Rematch.

