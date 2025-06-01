Is Rematch Pro Edition worth buying?

Rematch is an upcoming arcade-style soccer title set for a global release on June 19, 2025. While the game's beta is already available to play, the full game will be available in three different editions: Standard, Pro, and Elite. While the Standard one is priced at $29.99, the Pro Edition is priced at $39.99, and the Elite one will cost you $49.99.
But is it worth getting the Pro Edition over the other two? Well, before we share our verdict, let's take a look at the included contents of the Pro Edition.
What is offered in the Pro Edition of Rematch?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
While the Standard Edition comes with just the base game, and the Elite Edition offers a lot more rewards and bonuses, if you opt for the mid variant, which is the Pro Edition, you will get the base game as well as:
- Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket – Elevate your game and your rewards, step by step.
- Blazon Player Background & Title – Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are.
- Blazon Buckler Tank Top – Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match.
- Blazon Pattern (for Top & Bottom clothes) – Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity—perfect for those who want their style to tell their story.
- Blazon Jewel Set – Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field.
,Moreover the pre-order bonuses are (for every edition):
- 72h Early Access
- "Adopter" Hat
Verdict: Should you get the Pro Edition of Rematch?
If you are someone who is enjoying the beta version of Rematch and is willing to spend more time on the game, you should get the Pro Edition, since it comes with a lot of bonuses and rewards. Furthermore, the Elite Edition being offered at a much higher price point also makes the Pro Edition seem like the better deal.
That said, if you have still not tried the game or are not a huge fan of its concept, you should stick with the Standard Edition.
Also read: Football legend Ronaldinho joins Rematch
For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.