Is Rematch Elite Edition worth buying?

Rematch is an upcoming PvP arcade title from Sloclap that will be releasing globally on June 19, 2025. It is currently in its beta playtest phase, and those interested can try it out. Moreover, the game is also out for pre-orders now, and players who want more than simply the base game at launch can go for the Pro or the Elite Editions. The Pro Edition is priced at $29.99, whereas the Elite Edition costs $49.99. But is it really worth getting the latter?

Ad

Well, the answer would depend on the player. The concept of Rematch revolves around a 5v5 football game. However, it is not a typical football video game like FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer but rather somewhat of an arcade title. So, if you are a hardcore football fan, Rematch might feel a little disappointing if you're expecting realistic football gameplay from it. This is precisely why the Elite Edition might not be a great pick if you are a die-hard sports fan. However, if you love playing arcade-style sports games, the Elite Edition of Rematch can be an excellent option.

Ad

Trending

Again, if you are new to arcade games, you will be better off with the Pro Edition only. The developers at Sloclap are known for producing some of the most distinctive video games, like Sifu. However, the unique angle that they've tried with Rematch might not satisfy everyone.

That said, let's take a look at the contents of the Elite Edition of Rematch.

Contents offered in the Elite Edition of Rematch

The Elite Edition features a lot of rewards (Image via Sloclap)

Here are the things (on top of the base game) you'll get with the Elite Edition, as seen on the game's Steam page:

Ad

2 x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket – Double the rewards, double the swag.

– Double the rewards, double the swag. Blazon Player Background & Title – Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are.

– Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are. Blazon Buckler Tank Top – Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match.

– Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match. Blazon Pattern (for Top & Bottom clothes) – Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity — perfect for those who want their style to tell their story.

– Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity — perfect for those who want their style to tell their story. Blazon Jewel Set – Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field.

– Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field. Glitcher Trainers – Step into the future with every stride. Who says errors can't be aesthetic?

– Step into the future with every stride. Who says errors can't be aesthetic? Blazon Augmented Reality Cage – Brings each match to life with a vibrant blazon display that celebrates every goal.

– Brings each match to life with a vibrant blazon display that celebrates every goal. Blazon Cap – It's more than just a cap — it's a declaration of status, identity, and conviction.

Ad

Moreover, if you pre-order the game (any edition), you will receive the following rewards:

72h Early Access

"Adopter" Hat

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed to use DLSS upscaling on Nintendo Switch 2 in both handheld and docked mode

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.