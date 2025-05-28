Football legend Ronaldinho joins Rematch

Sloclap, the studio behind the martial arts hit Sifu, is back with a surprising new project — Rematch, a fast-paced 5v5 arcade football game. However, this isn’t a typical football sim. With gameplay inspired by Rocket League, Rematch trades realism for speed, skills, and pure adrenaline. Furthermore, leading the charge into this new arena is none other than Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.

Read on to learn more about Ronaldinho joining the upcoming football arcade title from the folks at Sloclap.

Ronaldinho enters the Rematch roster

In a major reveal, Sloclap announced that Ronaldinho Gaucho — the Brazilian FC Barcelona icon widely regarded for his flair and creativity — will not only be a playable character in Rematch, but also serve as the upcoming game's global ambassador.

He will be joined by other football stars, including:

  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona’s elite goalkeeper
  • Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United’s rising midfield talent

More real-world football legends are set to be added in future updates, making Rematch an exciting blend of arcade action and football greatness.

Behind the scenes with Ronaldinho

To build the hype, Sloclap released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Ronaldinho visiting the studio. Fans got a first look at the developers working on his 3D model and Ronaldinho himself trying out his in-game character. This marks the start of Sloclap’s long-term plan to bring more football icons into the mix.

Rematch launch details

After a closed beta that saw over 150,000 concurrent players, Rematch has exploded in popularity, now boasting over 2.5 million registered users in its open beta. The game is set to officially release on June 19, 2025, and it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.

Ronaldinho joining Rematch is a bold and exciting move that sets the tone for Sloclap’s arcade football experience. With its high-energy gameplay, a growing lineup of real-world legends, and strong community buzz, Rematch is shaping up to be the next big hit in competitive arcade sports.

