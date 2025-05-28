Can MindsEye fill the open-world void in 2025, with GTA 6 delayed?

MindsEye is an upcoming futuristic open-world game from the former President of Rockstar North, Leslie Peter Benzies, the man behind multiple GTA titles. Recently, it was announced that GTA 6 was delayed to May 26, 2026, meaning fans will have to wait an entire year just to get their hands on it. However, as they wait, maybe MindsEye can take them for a spin that may easily rival the much-anticipated title.

Ad

MindsEye takes us deep into the city of Redrock. Also dubbed the world's safest city, this fictional location is a hub of AI and top-secret tech that can only spell disaster for everyone involved. From sentient robots to a billionaire hell-bent on human evolution, if GTA 6 has some competition to watch out for, I believe MindsEye would be it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions only

MindsEye may be exactly what GTA fans need as the wait gets longer

MindsEye will be released on June 10, 2025. The game is an entry in a genre that's proven historically difficult to dominate, thanks to the likes of GTA, CyberPunk 2077, and several others.

Ad

Trending

The competition is cutthroat, and it's also true that games like GTA 6 carry a lot of sentimental value for the players who have been roaming the streets of Vice City or San Andreas for decades.

Ad

However, MindsEye could be the future sweetheart of the open world genre. In the game, you play as Jacob Diaz, former special-ops soldier with a MindsEye neural implant. This not only fragmented his memory but also affected his psyche. The game's world features AI tech going rogue and creating a scenario that may spell doom humanity.

What starts as Jacob's personal quest soon becomes a race to save the future of the world. Third-person firefights, explosions, and brilliantly acted-out cut-scenes are just the tip of the iceberg.

Ad

Deep within the lore of MindsEye, there is a social commentary perfectly suited for the world we witness in 2025. The game tackles real-life scenarios like politics, billionaires, and the likes of Jacob Diaz, who get caught in the crossfire between forces way out of their control.

Now let's come down to the technicalities. The official gameplay trailer, released on February 13, 2025, portrayed the vibrant city of Redrock. You can and will engage in gunfights, high-octane car chases, and most likely see extensive storylines featuring multiple small and large missions.

Ad

Ad

The many interactions in the game look very satisfying and rather gritty. With intelligent machinery thrown in the mix, you may have to take on both human and robot NPCs.

The theme of AI turning on their creators brings a very Frankenstein-esque feel to the whole scenario, and the involvement of Mayor Shiva Vega adds fuel to the fire.

All said and done, I believe the game can stand on its own and plant its feet on the ground as potentially one of the best open-world games to come. It appears to have everything you would desire from a top-notch title.

Ad

MindsEye has Immersive storylines, characters you can root for, a fresh concept that also mirrors our real world, and graphics that make games like GTA 6 the visual feast that they are. It goes without saying, the title has a chance, and can certainly keep fans glued to their screens until it is tested by the upcoming billion-dollar title from Rockstar Games.

Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.