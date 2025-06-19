Rematch trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Rematch is a fast-paced online multiplayer soccer video and simulation game developed by Sloclap and Kepler Interactive. While the game has been in early access for a while now, the title is now available in full release. The game has 37 trophies, further divided into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Below is a list of all the trophies from Rematch, along with a brief description of what players need to do to unlock these achievements.

All trophies and achievements featured in Rematch

Rematch features 37 trophies in total (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Platinum trophy

Making History - The beginning of an amazing career.

Gold trophies

Golden boots - Score 100 goals.

Score 100 goals.

Run 170 km.

As goalkeeper, perform 30 saves.

Silver trophies

Serial scorer - Score 30 goals.

Run 42,195 km.

As goalkeeper, perform 30 saves.

Deliver 100 assists.

Collect 15 items.

Win 30 matches in any game mode.

Reach level 30.

- Reach level 30. No pain no gain - Complete 5 workshops with gold medals.

Bronze trophies

It’s just a game - Complete the prologue.

Complete the prologue. Goal! - Score your first goal.

Score your first goal. Acrobat - Score a goal with an acrobatic volley shoot.

Score a goal with an acrobatic volley shoot. Pinball - Scored a goal off the woodwork.

Scored a goal off the woodwork. Hats off - Score a hat trick.

Score a hat trick. Not in my house! - As goalkeeper, perform a save.

As goalkeeper, perform a save. Guardian angel - As goalkeeper, save a shot on target in overtime.

As goalkeeper, save a shot on target in overtime. Team first! - Deliver your first assist.

Deliver your first assist. Make them shine - Deliver an assist leading to an equalizer.

Deliver an assist leading to an equalizer. Post to post - Deliver an assist as goalkeeper.

Deliver an assist as goalkeeper. Eyes closed - Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall.

Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall. Alley-oop - Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall.

Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall. Versatile - Deliver an assist, score a goal and perform a save in the same match.

Deliver an assist, score a goal and perform a save in the same match. New look - Customize an outfit slot on a character.

Customize an outfit slot on a character. Shopping - Acquire your first item.

Acquire your first item. Starting blocks - Win your first match.

Win your first match. Clean sheet - Win a match without conceding any goals.

Win a match without conceding any goals. Competitor - Win your first ranked match.

Win your first ranked match. The Special One - Win the MVP award for the first time.

Win the MVP award for the first time. Can’t loose - Win 3 matches in a row.

Win 3 matches in a row. Pro - Reach level 10.

Reach level 10. Power of friendship - Complete a match with at least 1 player in your squad.

Complete a match with at least 1 player in your squad. Back on track - Complete your first workshop.

Complete your first workshop. Mr. Fundamentals - Complete 5 workshops with bronze medals minimum.

