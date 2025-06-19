Rematch trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Rematch is a fast-paced online multiplayer soccer video and simulation game developed by Sloclap and Kepler Interactive. While the game has been in early access for a while now, the title is now available in full release. The game has 37 trophies, further divided into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
Below is a list of all the trophies from Rematch, along with a brief description of what players need to do to unlock these achievements.
All trophies and achievements featured in Rematch
Platinum trophy
- Making History - The beginning of an amazing career.
Gold trophies
- Golden boots - Score 100 goals.
- Ultra Trail - Run 170 km.
- Golden gloves - As goalkeeper, perform 30 saves.
- Maestro - Deliver 100 assists.
Silver trophies
- Serial scorer - Score 30 goals.
- Marathon runner - Run 42,195 km.
- Rampart - As goalkeeper, perform 30 saves.
- Vista - Deliver 100 assists.
- Fashion victim - Collect 15 items.
- Winner - Win 30 matches in any game mode.
- Expert - Reach level 30.
- No pain no gain - Complete 5 workshops with gold medals.
Bronze trophies
- It’s just a game - Complete the prologue.
- Goal! - Score your first goal.
- Acrobat - Score a goal with an acrobatic volley shoot.
- Pinball - Scored a goal off the woodwork.
- Hats off - Score a hat trick.
- Not in my house! - As goalkeeper, perform a save.
- Guardian angel - As goalkeeper, save a shot on target in overtime.
- Team first! - Deliver your first assist.
- Make them shine - Deliver an assist leading to an equalizer.
- Post to post - Deliver an assist as goalkeeper.
- Eyes closed - Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall.
- Alley-oop - Deliver an assist with a rebound on a wall.
- Versatile - Deliver an assist, score a goal and perform a save in the same match.
- New look - Customize an outfit slot on a character.
- Shopping - Acquire your first item.
- Starting blocks - Win your first match.
- Clean sheet - Win a match without conceding any goals.
- Competitor - Win your first ranked match.
- The Special One - Win the MVP award for the first time.
- Can’t loose - Win 3 matches in a row.
- Pro - Reach level 10.
- Power of friendship - Complete a match with at least 1 player in your squad.
- Back on track - Complete your first workshop.
- Mr. Fundamentals - Complete 5 workshops with bronze medals minimum.
