Rematch guide: How to do a Rainbow Flick

Kepler Interactive and Sloclap's latest soccer game, Rematch, has gained popularity rapidly, with millions of gamers logging in daily. To enhance the gameplay, the developers have added multiple trick shots. Amongst them, the most noticeable has been the Rainbow Flick, which enables you to outfox your opponents and score more goals, winning more matches in the process.

This guide explains how to master the skill move.

How do you perform a Rainbow Flick in Rematch?

Performing a Rainbow Flick in the title is easy. You must lob the ball behind your character and then over the defender. Then, run around the defender to repossess the ball before taking a shot on goal.

To execute a perfect Rainbow Flick, follow these steps:

Step 1: While moving forward, lob the ball behind your character's back by pressing the A or X button on your Xbox or PlayStation, respectively.

While moving forward, lob the ball behind your character's back by pressing the A or X button on your Xbox or PlayStation, respectively. Step 2: Then, press and hold the RB or R1.

Then, press and hold the RB or R1. Step 3: Press the assigned sprint button to regain the ball. This will complete a proper Rainbow Flick.

Note that the execution of the Rainbow Flick depends on perfect timing. To master it, visit the Practice arena by pressing the B or Circle button on your Xbox or PlayStation Controller while navigating the main menu.

When should you do a Rainbow Flick in Rematch?

Being a skill move, the Rainbow Flick can be used to outplay opposition defenders and goalkeepers, leading to a goal. Hence, it should be used sparingly in a match to catch your opponents off guard.

The best time to execute a Rainbow Flick is when a defender from the opposing team attempts a sliding tackle. This will leave them on the ground and help you move towards the goal. It will also negate all the possibilities of the opponent starting a counterattack.

If the opponent refrains from making a hasty tackle, avoid performing the skill move. In this case, pass the ball to your friends or teammates.

Furthermore, avoid doing a Rainbow Flick in your own half or before your own goal. This will increase the chances of your team needlessly losing possession and conceding a goal in return.

