Rematch guide: How to do a Bladeshot

Rematch, Sloclap and Kepler Interactive's latest football title, has become one of the most talked-about titles, with millions logging in daily. The developers have added some crazy trick shots to elevate the gameplay. While the Bladeshot is not mentioned in the list of skill shots, it is quite popular. It can be executed by stringing together some fancy footwork before attempting a shot at goal.

However, the Bladeshot can be tricky to execute. This guide explains how to use it on the virtual soccer pitch.

How do you perform a Bladeshot in Rematch?

To execute the Bladeshot, lob the ball a short distance and then take a regular shot. If you are in the right position, the in-game mechanics will do the rest for you, allowing you to score.

To perform a Bladeshot, follow these steps:

Step 1: Push the ball a short distance by pressing the A or X button on your Xbox or PlayStation, respectively

Push the ball a short distance by pressing the A or X button on your Xbox or PlayStation, respectively Step 2: Then, press the RB/X/A or R1/Square/X buttons to lob the ball in the air.

Then, press the RB/X/A or R1/Square/X buttons to lob the ball in the air. Step 3: Press the designated sprint button to catch up to the ball.

Press the designated sprint button to catch up to the ball. Step 4: Finally, press the shoot button (generally B or Square) to perform a perfect Bladeshot.

Note that timing plays a key role while executing Bladeshots. This skill is ideal for scoring when you are facing a goal diagonally.

To practice the Bladeshot, navigate to the main menu and press B/Circle on your Xbox or PS controller, respectively, to access the practice arena and learn the controls until you master it.

Once you have mastered the Bladeshot, try it in a Ranked mode match. The shot can deceive multiple opponents and confuse the goalkeeper. When executing this move, it will initially not look like you are going to shoot the lobbed ball.

However, once you do, your opponents will be taken off guard, and you should be able to score goals, allowing you to rank up quickly.

