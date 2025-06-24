Rematch guide: How to rank up fast?

Sloclap's latest soccer title, Rematch, made headlines as millions across the globe have already purchased, downloaded, and are enjoying the content. You can team up with your in-game friends and other players to win bragging rights on the digital football pitch. With the title being in its early days, you have a massive opportunity to rank up and place yourself among the top players globally.

However, you must learn about the ways to rank up faster in Rematch. Luckily, this article will help you in that cause, and you can begin your journey of rank push in the new football game on your PC, PS5, or Xbox.

Everything you need to know about Rematch ranking system

The title has its own Match Ranking System. There are six tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Elite, each having three semi-tiers.

Trending

Ranking up in Rematch (Image via Sloclap)

Ranked matches will be unlocked once you reach Level 5. However, your starting rank will depend on your performance in the first five matches offered to you.

Based on your performance, you will collect Ranked Points (RP) from each match. While a win will provide you with around 20 RP, a loss will give around 16-17 points.

You must collect 100 RP to reach the next semi-tier and 300 for the next rank. Similarly, consecutive losses might lead to relegation to a lower rank.

Also Read: Rematch Base vs Pro vs Elite editions: Which one should you buy?

What are the best tips to push your rank in Rematch?

Similar to many other games where you can push your rank, this game also requires you to follow some basic tips. Here's a look at them:

1) Team up with your friends

While playing ranked matches, you must try to team up with your in-game friends and depend less on automatching with strangers. Doing this will help establish better communication during matches and help you understand each other's strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, your synergy will improve, and your chances of winning more matches will gradually increase.

2) Understanding your position or role

Try to understand which position or role suits your game style the best and master it. This will negate all the possibilities of clueless roaming around the virtual pitch and help your side score more goals and defend when necessary, helping you earn more RP.

3) Practice makes you perfect

Keep grinding in the Training pitch daily. This will help you retain your muscle memory and react sharply, enabling you to win more matches.

If you keep all the aforementioned points in mind, you can easily reach the elite tier and place yourself among the top-most players.

Check out our other articles on Rematch:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.