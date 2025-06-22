Top 5 games releasing in July 2025

Many games releasing in July 2025 look promising and might be worth your time. While the release of many big AAA titles like Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 are scheduled for August, September, and October, July has a few sneaky surprises like a free-to-play mecha third-person shooter, an anime fighting game, a challenging soulslike action RPG, and more.

Ad

Here are five amazing games releasing in July 2025 for various platforms.

Note: The games listed below are not ranked in any order.

Best games releasing in July 2025

1) Mecha Break

Mecha Break is a free multiplayer mecha shooter (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Release Date : July 2, 2025

: July 2, 2025 Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Android

Ad

Trending

Mecha Break is an upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter game by Amazing Seasun Games, the creators of the popular shooter Snowbreak: Containment Zone. In this game, you control a big robot and participate in 3v3 or 5v5 matches against other enemies online. These matches can take place across various game modes like the PvP Deathmatch and the PvPvE Extraction modes.

Your mech in battle is highly customizable, allowing you to equip various skins you can get by playing this game and through microtransactions. This seems to be one of the best games releasing in July 2025 since it's a free game that many players can dive into and start playing right away.

Ad

Also read - 5 best Mechas in Mecha Break open beta

2) Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact

Ad

Release Date : July 16, 2025

: July 16, 2025 Platforms: Windows, PS5, Nintendo Switch

If you like anime, you probably know or have seen Hunter x Hunter, and fans of the series will be interested in Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact. This is a fighting game where you control various characters from Hunter x Hunter. Its gameplay seems similar to games like Guilty Gear, likely because both are published by Arc System Works.

HxH Nen Impact will have many single-player and multiplayer game modes from release, including the primary 3v3 Tag-Team mode. All characters will have different light and heavy attacks, along with dramatic special moves. It's one of the most anticipated games releasing in July 2025, and you can play its demo right now by downloading it from Steam.

Ad

3) Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 will be a coop shooter like Doom and Left 4 Dead (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Release Date : July 24, 2025

: July 24, 2025 Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Ad

Set in 2091, Killing Floor 3 is the highly anticipated third game, releasing nine years after the last one. In this FPS horror game, you team up with five other players and face off against hordes of demonic Zeds.

This six-player co-op game will let you use a large arsenal of weapons like flamethrowers, katanas, and shotguns. Moreover, this game will have a unique M.E.A.T. System, which makes your attacks dismember enemies and create a bloody spectacle of carnage. If you like creating chaos with your friends, this is one of the best games releasing in July 2025 that you can try.

Ad

Also read - Killing Floor 3 preview: A carnival of gore and chaos

4) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Ad

Release Date : June 22, 2025

: June 22, 2025 Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Wuchang Fallen Feathers is an upcoming soulslike action RPG by Chinese developers Leenzee. You play as Bai Wuchang, an amnesiac pirate who must explore the land of Shu and face off against horrific monsters.

Wuchang also has the Feathering Disease, which will worsen the more you die until you lose control of yourself and become a monster. With fast-paced hack-and-slash combat and a dark, gritty interconnected world, this game should be on everyone's wish list of games releasing in July 2025.

Ad

Also read - Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

5) Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Ad

Release Date : June 22, 2025

: June 22, 2025 Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Team Ninja’s Ninja Gaiden series is back with a bang, with three new games releasing this year - Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in January, Ninja Gaiden 4 in October, and Ninja Gaiden Ragebound as one of the best games releasing in July 2025.

Ragebound is developed by The Game Kitchen, the studio behind the popular soulslike metroidvania Blasphemous. It will feature high-quality pixelated graphics, side-scrolling hack-and-slash platforming and combat, along with returning protagonist Ryu Hayabusa with his new ally Kumori. You can try out this game's free demo right now from Steam.

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.