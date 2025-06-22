Top 5 games releasing in July 2025

Many games releasing in July 2025 look promising and might be worth your time. While the release of many big AAA titles like Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 are scheduled for August, September, and October, July has a few sneaky surprises like a free-to-play mecha third-person shooter, an anime fighting game, a challenging soulslike action RPG, and more.
Here are five amazing games releasing in July 2025 for various platforms.
Note: The games listed below are not ranked in any order.
Best games releasing in July 2025
1) Mecha Break
- Release Date: July 2, 2025
- Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Android
Mecha Break is an upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter game by Amazing Seasun Games, the creators of the popular shooter Snowbreak: Containment Zone. In this game, you control a big robot and participate in 3v3 or 5v5 matches against other enemies online. These matches can take place across various game modes like the PvP Deathmatch and the PvPvE Extraction modes.
Your mech in battle is highly customizable, allowing you to equip various skins you can get by playing this game and through microtransactions. This seems to be one of the best games releasing in July 2025 since it's a free game that many players can dive into and start playing right away.
Also read - 5 best Mechas in Mecha Break open beta
2) Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact
- Release Date: July 16, 2025
- Platforms: Windows, PS5, Nintendo Switch
If you like anime, you probably know or have seen Hunter x Hunter, and fans of the series will be interested in Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact. This is a fighting game where you control various characters from Hunter x Hunter. Its gameplay seems similar to games like Guilty Gear, likely because both are published by Arc System Works.
HxH Nen Impact will have many single-player and multiplayer game modes from release, including the primary 3v3 Tag-Team mode. All characters will have different light and heavy attacks, along with dramatic special moves. It's one of the most anticipated games releasing in July 2025, and you can play its demo right now by downloading it from Steam.
3) Killing Floor 3
- Release Date: July 24, 2025
- Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Set in 2091, Killing Floor 3 is the highly anticipated third game, releasing nine years after the last one. In this FPS horror game, you team up with five other players and face off against hordes of demonic Zeds.
This six-player co-op game will let you use a large arsenal of weapons like flamethrowers, katanas, and shotguns. Moreover, this game will have a unique M.E.A.T. System, which makes your attacks dismember enemies and create a bloody spectacle of carnage. If you like creating chaos with your friends, this is one of the best games releasing in July 2025 that you can try.
Also read - Killing Floor 3 preview: A carnival of gore and chaos
4) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
- Release Date: June 22, 2025
- Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Wuchang Fallen Feathers is an upcoming soulslike action RPG by Chinese developers Leenzee. You play as Bai Wuchang, an amnesiac pirate who must explore the land of Shu and face off against horrific monsters.
Wuchang also has the Feathering Disease, which will worsen the more you die until you lose control of yourself and become a monster. With fast-paced hack-and-slash combat and a dark, gritty interconnected world, this game should be on everyone's wish list of games releasing in July 2025.
Also read - Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored
5) Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Release Date: June 22, 2025
- Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch
Team Ninja’s Ninja Gaiden series is back with a bang, with three new games releasing this year - Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in January, Ninja Gaiden 4 in October, and Ninja Gaiden Ragebound as one of the best games releasing in July 2025.
Ragebound is developed by The Game Kitchen, the studio behind the popular soulslike metroidvania Blasphemous. It will feature high-quality pixelated graphics, side-scrolling hack-and-slash platforming and combat, along with returning protagonist Ryu Hayabusa with his new ally Kumori. You can try out this game's free demo right now from Steam.
