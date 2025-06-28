Mecha BREAK system requirements for PC

Mecha BREAK's system requirements for PC have been revealed on Steam. If this multiplayer shooter title is on your radar for 2025, you’re not alone. This high-octane mech shooter from Amazing Seasun has already turned heads with its sleek designs, fast-paced team battles, and a promise of chaotic fun in both 3v3 and 6v6 modes.
This article provides a full breakdown of the PC system requirements for MECHA Break.
What are the system requirements of MECHA Break for PC users?
Mecha BREAK isn't a demanding game by any means, but it will require your system to be up to par, particularly when you're in the heat of intense mech combat.
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet
- Storage: 60 GB free space
If your setup meets these requirements, you can run the game on low to medium settings without too much trouble. It may not be the most graphically refined experience, but it'll do the trick if you're more concerned about gameplay than graphics.
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT, or Intel Arc B580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet
- Storage: 60 GB free space
With these specs, you can turn the settings up to max and play Mecha BREAK like it's supposed to be played — with smooth combat, richly detailed environments, and consistent frame rates even in the heat of battle.
Mecha BREAK is looking to be one of the highlight multiplayer games of 2025, and its blend of team-based tactics and mech combat is exactly what fans of the genre have been hoping for. Now that the PC system requirements are out, it's a good time to double-check your specs and make any necessary upgrades. If you're going to jump in casually for a few matches or grind competitively, the right hardware will make all the difference.
