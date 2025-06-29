Mecha BREAK offers a new spin on the mecha genre with its hero shooter action, and in the center of each fight are the game's overpowered Strikers. Players can equip these mechs into four different roles — Attacker, Brawler, Sniper, and Support — each with distinct playstyles and abilities.

Strikers are your frontline units; you command them in battle. Ranging from quick skirmishers to tanks and silent snipers, every Striker provides a unique way of fighting. You get to unlock more as you play through, and they can be exchanged at any time from the Hangar.

With 15 Strikers available in the game now, there's something for everyone in Mecha BREAK.

All Strikers in Mecha BREAK

Let’s take a look at every available Striker in Mecha BREAK, broken down by their primary role:

Trending

FALCON (Light Attacker)

Aerial-focused mech with autocannons, missile launchers, and a powerful recon system for visibility and tracking.

Autocannon : Rapidly fires armor-piercing ammunition, dealing Ballistic damage.

: Rapidly fires armor-piercing ammunition, dealing Ballistic damage. Light Missile Launcher : Fires eight light missiles at locked targets, dealing Blast damage.

: Fires eight light missiles at locked targets, dealing Blast damage. Recon Kit : Boosts Detection and Lock-on Range, ignores terrain, stealth, Corite Haze, and Corite Pulse Storm. Continuously marks nearby enemies, displaying them to friendly units.

: Boosts Detection and Lock-on Range, ignores terrain, stealth, Corite Haze, and Corite Pulse Storm. Continuously marks nearby enemies, displaying them to friendly units. Winged Form Module : Switches to flight mode for enhanced mobility, detection, and lock-on range.

: Switches to flight mode for enhanced mobility, detection, and lock-on range. Heavy Missile Launcher: Fires heavy missiles, causing Blast damage.

FALCON (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Also read: How to pre-load Mecha BREAK on PC and Xbox

PANTHER (Medium Brawler)

Equipped with a lance and sword to bypass armor and deal direct damage. Comes with multiple shield options for defense.

Lance : Dashes forward and knocks back the target, dealing direct Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor while staggering the target.

: Dashes forward and knocks back the target, dealing direct Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor while staggering the target. Complex Shield : Blocks all frontal attacks. Shield Regen stops when activated.

: Blocks all frontal attacks. Shield Regen stops when activated. Shield Blade : Switches Sidearm to Induced Sword, which bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back.

: Switches Sidearm to Induced Sword, which bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back. Booster Kit : Immediately and partially restores Energy and Reinforced Complex Shield.

: Immediately and partially restores Energy and Reinforced Complex Shield. Reinforced Complex Shield: An additional shield that blocks attacks from all directions. Shield Regen stops when activated.

ANTHER (Medium Brawler) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Also read: Is Mecha BREAK on PlayStation 5?

ALYSNES (Medium Attacker)

Balances energy-based weaponry with close-combat options like a Battle Halberd and defensive airdrop kits.

Energy Auto Cannon : Fires a rapid ten-shot plasma volley, dealing Energy damage.

: Fires a rapid ten-shot plasma volley, dealing Energy damage. Complex Shield : Blocks all frontal attacks. Shield Regen stops when activated.

: Blocks all frontal attacks. Shield Regen stops when activated. Battle Halberd : Switches Main Weapon to Battle Halberd, which bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back.

: Switches Main Weapon to Battle Halberd, which bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back. Gauss Cannon : Fires two high-explosive arrows, dealing Blast damage while staggering and knocking back targets.

: Fires two high-explosive arrows, dealing Blast damage while staggering and knocking back targets. Airdrop Kit: Summons an airdrop to replenish Armor and weapons. Cancels stagger and grants immunity. Activates a temporary defense field to block ranged attacks after equipping.

ALYSNES (Medium Attacker) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Also read: Mecha BREAK system requirements for PC

NARUKAMI (Light Sniper)

Can switch between sniper and close-range modes. Uses decoys and stealth drones to stay hidden and deadly.

Charged Beam Canon (Sniper Mode) : Fires supercharged plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy Damage. This mode immobilizes the shooter but charges automatically, increasing damage with charge levels.

: Fires supercharged plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy Damage. This mode immobilizes the shooter but charges automatically, increasing damage with charge levels. Charged Beam Canon (Close Range Mode) : Fires plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy damage.

: Fires plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy damage. Decoy Drone : Deploys a stationary drone to generate a mass projection decoy that coordinates with the Striker, dealing minor damage to enemies and putting the Striker into stealth mode when within range.

: Deploys a stationary drone to generate a mass projection decoy that coordinates with the Striker, dealing minor damage to enemies and putting the Striker into stealth mode when within range. Traction Grappler : Cancels stagger and fires the Grappler to pull the Striker to the target location and enter stealth.

: Cancels stagger and fires the Grappler to pull the Striker to the target location and enter stealth. Optical Camo Drone: Deploys stationary drones that put all allies within range into stealth.

NARUKAMI (Light Sniper) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

WELKIN (Heavy Brawler)

A brute with a battleaxe and howitzer combo, plus powerful defensive fields that nullify damage and hinder enemies.

Heavy Battleaxe : Bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back.

: Bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back. Heavy Howitzer : Rapidly fires grenades that cause Blast damage.

: Rapidly fires grenades that cause Blast damage. Dueling Forcefield : Deploys stationary drones that generate a wide-range Stasis Field, blocking all attacks and hindering enemy movement.

: Deploys stationary drones that generate a wide-range Stasis Field, blocking all attacks and hindering enemy movement. Jamming Pulse Ejector : Releases an interference pulse that destroys drones, staggers enemies, and blinds those facing the Striker.

: Releases an interference pulse that destroys drones, staggers enemies, and blinds those facing the Striker. Defense Field: Deploys a Defense Field that blocks frontal attacks, slows enemies, and emits an interference smoke screen to nullify Energy damage and greatly reduce direct Energy damage.

WELKIN (Heavy Brawler) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

HURRICANE (Ultra-Heavy Defender)

Covers teammates with shield drones and Stasis Fields while using plasma turrets for crowd control.

Energy Blaster : Fire plasma blasts, dealing continuous Area and Energy damage.

: Fire plasma blasts, dealing continuous Area and Energy damage. Decoy Drone : Deploys stationary drones that generate a Stasis Field, blocking all attacks and hindering enemy movement.

: Deploys stationary drones that generate a Stasis Field, blocking all attacks and hindering enemy movement. Defense Field Shield Drone : Deploys stationary drones that create a wide defense field, blocking long-range attacks. Auto-recalls when out of range.

: Deploys stationary drones that create a wide defense field, blocking long-range attacks. Auto-recalls when out of range. Turret Drone : Deploys stationary drones that fire plasma beams at nearby enemies, dealing Energy damage and intercepting missiles.

: Deploys stationary drones that fire plasma beams at nearby enemies, dealing Energy damage and intercepting missiles. Focused Emitter: Fires supercharged plasma from the drone, inflicting continuous Energy damage.

HURRICANE (Ultra-Heavy Defender)(Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

Also read: Is Mecha BREAK free to play?

SKYRAIDER (Medium Attacker)

Capable of mid-air combat with energy missiles and a form that enhances air mobility and attack range.

Energy Autocannon : Striker Form - Fires 2 consecutive plasma shots, dealing Energy damage. Aerial Assault form - Reduces firing interval and fires two consecutive plasma shots, dealing Energy damage.

: Striker Form - Fires 2 consecutive plasma shots, dealing Energy damage. Aerial Assault form - Reduces firing interval and fires two consecutive plasma shots, dealing Energy damage. Energy Missile : Launches plasma missiles at targets. The explosions deal continuous Area damage (can also harm friendly units).

: Launches plasma missiles at targets. The explosions deal continuous Area damage (can also harm friendly units). Jamming Missile : Fires 6 Jamming Missiles at nearby enemies. The explosion creates a smoke screen that nullifies Energy damage and greatly reduces direct Energy damage.

: Fires 6 Jamming Missiles at nearby enemies. The explosion creates a smoke screen that nullifies Energy damage and greatly reduces direct Energy damage. Aerial Assault Form : Switches to flight mode for enhanced Mobility, Detection Range, and Lock-on Range (Main Weapon and Sidearm).

: Switches to flight mode for enhanced Mobility, Detection Range, and Lock-on Range (Main Weapon and Sidearm). Missile Dispenser: Deploys a missile dispenser to a target location, releasing 16 micro missiles that inflict Blast damage on nearby enemies.

SKYRAIDER (Medium Attacker) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

INFERNO (Ultra-Heavy Attacker)

Unleashes a plasma barrage with splitters and beam emitters that melt through enemies with sheer energy damage.

Charged Splitter : Fires a scattershot of 30 plasma beams, dealing direct Energy damage.

: Fires a scattershot of 30 plasma beams, dealing direct Energy damage. Split Emitter : Fires plasma beams, delivering continuous Energy damage. Targets up to 12 units and can intercept enemy missiles.

: Fires plasma beams, delivering continuous Energy damage. Targets up to 12 units and can intercept enemy missiles. Focused Emitter: Fires supercharged plasma from the drone, inflicting significant continuous Energy damage.

Fires supercharged plasma from the drone, inflicting significant continuous Energy damage. Booster Kit: Cancels and grants immunity to immobilization and stagger.

INFERNO (Ultra-Heavy Attacker) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

AQUILA (Heavy Sniper)

Delivers devastating plasma beams and can hover for improved positioning. Its tracking drones can immobilize enemies.

Mobile Beam Canon (Sniper Mode) : Fires supercharged plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy Damage.

: Fires supercharged plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy Damage. Mobile Beam Canon (Close-Range Mode) : Fires plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy damage.

: Fires plasma beams, inflicting direct Energy damage. Pulse Claw : Releases tracking drones that lock onto a target, immobilizing it and halting Energy Regen.

: Releases tracking drones that lock onto a target, immobilizing it and halting Energy Regen. Airborne Kit : Grants hovering ability, enhancing Air Mobility. Operates on an independent Energy gauge.

: Grants hovering ability, enhancing Air Mobility. Operates on an independent Energy gauge. Multilock Radar: Increases Lock-on Range and Reticle size. Boosts Lock Speed and Reload Speed for Main Weapon, locks onto six enemy units, firing at each one once.

AQUILA (Heavy Sniper) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

TRICERA (Ultra-Heavy Defender)

Turns into a walking fortress with repair drones and missile-intercepting fire. Its fortress mode is perfect for defense.

Gatling Gun : Rapidly fires armor-piercing ammunition, dealing Ballistic damage. Intercepts incoming missiles when no target is locked on.

: Rapidly fires armor-piercing ammunition, dealing Ballistic damage. Intercepts incoming missiles when no target is locked on. Heavy Gatling Gun : Rapidly fires armor-piercing ammunition, dealing higher Ballistic damage with a higher Fire Rate.

: Rapidly fires armor-piercing ammunition, dealing higher Ballistic damage with a higher Fire Rate. Repair Drone : Deploys escort drones to continuously repair friendly units within range.

: Deploys escort drones to continuously repair friendly units within range. Fortress Form Module : Cancels stagger and grants immunity. Becomes a stationary decoy with a shield that blocks all attacks.

: Cancels stagger and grants immunity. Becomes a stationary decoy with a shield that blocks all attacks. Howitzer: Launches a grenade, dealing Blast damage and staggering enemies.

TRICERA (Ultra-Heavy Defender) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

STEGO (Ultra-Heavy Attacker)

Turns into a walking fortress with repair drones and missile-intercepting fire. Its fortress mode is perfect for defense.

Rocket Pod

Striker Form - rapidly fires heavy rockets, causing Blast damage.

Turret Form - rapidly fires heavy rockets, causing Blast damage. Boosts Fire Rate and Reload Speed.

Rapid Rocket Pod : Rapid fires six heavy rockets, causing Blast damage.

: Rapid fires six heavy rockets, causing Blast damage. Jamming Haze Diffuser : Deploys a smoke screen to reduce Energy damage and disrupt enemy units. Enhances Fluid Armor Regen for allies while making them untargetable by enemies.

: Deploys a smoke screen to reduce Energy damage and disrupt enemy units. Enhances Fluid Armor Regen for allies while making them untargetable by enemies. Turret Form : Cancels stagger and grants immunity.

: Cancels stagger and grants immunity. Micro Missile: Fires 36 micro missiles, dealing Blast damage.

STEGO Striker (Ultra-Heavy Attacker) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

PINAKA (Medium Support)

Focuses on healing with drones and grapplers. Also offers decent offensive options with plasma buckshots.

Rapid Repair Grappler:

Grappler Launcher - Locks on and fires Grappler at a friendly target, continuously repairing the ally.

Traction Grappler - Pulls the Striker toward the target.

Splitter: Fires 18 plasma buckshot, dealing Enemy damage.

Fires 18 plasma buckshot, dealing Enemy damage. Repair Drone : Deploys stationary drones to continuously repair friendly units within range.

: Deploys stationary drones to continuously repair friendly units within range. Cover Airdrop Kit : Drops a giant shelter that defends against ranged attacks and impedes enemy movement.

: Drops a giant shelter that defends against ranged attacks and impedes enemy movement. Emergency Support Drone: Deploys a tracking drone that repairs an ally.

PINAKA Striker (Medium Support) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

STELLARIS (Light Brawler)

Agile melee striker with stealth, grapples, and drone-based sword attacks that break through armor and shields.

Basic Warblade : Bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back.

: Bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back. Assault Warblade : Launches shockwaves that bypass Fluid Armor, dealing direct Physical damage and staggering the target.

: Launches shockwaves that bypass Fluid Armor, dealing direct Physical damage and staggering the target. Composite Tactical Claw :

: Grappler Launcher - fires a grappling hook at a locked target, slowing it down and reducing its Evade distance.

Palm Blaster - Pulls the Striker toward and slightly shoves the target, then fires the Palm Blaster, dealing direct Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor while staggering the target.

Optical Camouflage : Cancels stagger and puts the Striker in stealth mode. Temporarily disabled while attacking.

: Cancels stagger and puts the Striker in stealth mode. Temporarily disabled while attacking. Sword Drone: Deploys tracking drones on enemy units, disrupting them and dealing Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor, Force Fields, and Shields.

STELLARIS Striker (Light Brawler) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

SERENITH (Light Support)

A high-mobility support unit that disrupts enemy targeting systems while boosting team lock-on capabilities.

Energy Autocannon : Fires Plasma, dealing Energy damage.

: Fires Plasma, dealing Energy damage. Orbital Targeting System : Fires a guided plasma beam, dealing direct Energy damage.

: Fires a guided plasma beam, dealing direct Energy damage. Disruption Grappler : Fires a grappling hook at a locked target, confusing its friend or foe identification. It can be used to interact with objects remotely.

: Fires a grappling hook at a locked target, confusing its friend or foe identification. It can be used to interact with objects remotely. Disruptor : Boosts mobility and prevents enemy lock-on, with the effect lingering briefly after weapons are disabled.

: Boosts mobility and prevents enemy lock-on, with the effect lingering briefly after weapons are disabled. Recon Kit: Boosts Main weapon and Sidearm Detection and Lock-on range.

SERENITH Striker (Light Support) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

LUMINAE (Light Support)

Uses healing drones and smokescreens that double as damage zones. Can switch to a Corruption Mode for offense.

Drone Launcher : Deploys tracking drones to restore HP for friendly units or to deal damage to enemy units.

: Deploys tracking drones to restore HP for friendly units or to deal damage to enemy units. Haze Diffuser : Deploys a smoke screen that continuously repairs friendly units or inflicts damage to enemy units within range.

: Deploys a smoke screen that continuously repairs friendly units or inflicts damage to enemy units within range. Supportive Jetwing : Deploys a smoke screen that continuously repairs friendly units within range. Disrupts enemy fire control within range.

: Deploys a smoke screen that continuously repairs friendly units within range. Disrupts enemy fire control within range. Corruption Form Module: Switches all weapons to Corruption Mode, enabling them to target enemy units.

LUMINAE Striker (Light Support) (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

With Mecha BREAK offering such a diverse lineup of Strikers, each match becomes an opportunity to find new synergies, counters, and playstyles. Whether you're grinding to unlock your next favorite or mastering the skills of your current main, there's no shortage of strategy and depth.

With future updates likely to add even more Strikers to the mix, now’s the perfect time to drop into the cockpit and see which mech matches your style.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.